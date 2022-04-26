 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

RMAC Track & Field Championships moved out of Spearfish

  Updated
Lyle Hare Stadium

Lyle Hare Stadium on the campus of Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

The 2022 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships have changed sites due to inclement weather forecasted in the Black Hills, the league announced Tuesday.

The events, originally scheduled for this weekend, Friday to Sunday, at Lyle Hare Stadium on the campus of Black Hills State in Spearfish, will now be hosted by Colorado State Pueblo in Pueblo, Colorado. 

The decision was made by the league’s Athletic Administrators Council. Thunderstorms, as well as a high chance of rain and snow are currently in the weekend forecast for Spearfish.

“As we drew closer to the event and gained higher confidence in weather predictions, our Athletic Administrators Council considered the totality of challenges our participating teams faced,” RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham said. “We place great value on the rights of our institutions to host events for their student-athletes and communities and thank Black Hills State for their offer to move the championship.”

