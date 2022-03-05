Road conditions deteriorate as winter storm arrives

As a heavier band of snow moves through Rapid City, law enforcement officials warned residents that road conditions were getting worse.
From the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at about 8 a.m., "Roads are bad. Semi roll-over on I-90 near New Underwood. Please slow down. Roads are ice covered and slippery."
From the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at about 9 a.m., Saturday, "Bad accident on Radar Hill Road and East Highway 44. Slow down and drive with caution."
A total of 1-2 inches of snow is expected in Rapid City Saturday with higher totals along th South Dakota and Nebraska border.