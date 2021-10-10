Roadrunners cruise past Yellow Jackets

The Metropolitan State-Denver volleyball team jumped ahead early and kept the momentum the rest of the way as it cruised to a straight set win over Black Hills State Saturday evening in Spearfish.
The Roadrunners took the first set 25-13, before battling the Yellow Jackets en route to a 25-22 victory in the second. MSU-Denver put the match away with a 25-18 win in the third.
Avaline Lai led the Roadrunners with 14 kills, while Amela Qershia finished with 21 assists.
Madison Hoopman paced BHSU with 10 kills, Haedyn Rhoades had 11 digs and Karly Marx finished with 21 assists.
The Yellow Jackets (5-11 overall, 2-6 RMAC) will play at Colorado Mesa on Friday.
Colorado Christian downs Mines in straight sets
Despite a hard-fought matchup, Colorado Christian picked up the win in straight sets over South Dakota Mines on Saturday.
Although the Cougars won in straight sets, it wasn’t easy as they opened with a 25-22 win in the first, before taking the second 25-23.
Christian was able to close out the match with a 27-25 victory in the third.
Breonna Allen paced the Cougars with 14 kills, Mackenzie Close added 12 kills and Izzy Jones finished with 42 assists.
Emma Grimm led the way for the Hardrockers with 12 kills, Lily Bartling added 10 kills and Kiley Metzger finished with 31 assists.
South Dakota Mines (8-8 overall, 2-5 RMAC) will travel to Westminster College on Friday.
Women’s Golf
Yellow Jackets close out fall season
The Black Hills State women's golf team finished their final fall tournament in 14th place at the Wasatch Invite held at the Glenmoor Golf Club in Jordan, Utah on Saturday.
As a team, the Yellow Jackets shot 375 in round one and 405 in round two for a complete tournament score of 780.
Jocelyn Olsen led the way for Black Hills State finishing in 66th place with a score of 177. Olson shot an 85 in round one and a 92 in round two for a complete tournament score of 177. Olson shot a birdie in round one and shot par or better on 12 holes throughout play.