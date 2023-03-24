Rob Keighron, a local business owner, has announced his intention to run for the Rapid City Common Council Ward 3 seat Jason Salamun will vacate at the end of his term.

Keighron is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Fat Boys, Inc., which controls several local businesses including Firehouse Brewing Company, Wobbly Bobby Pub and Que Pasa Cantina. He's also the founder of a European tour company.

He attended the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome after getting his bachelor's in New York. Keighron was a Catholic priest until 2014, and co-hosted/co-produced "The Catholic Guy Show" on SiriusXM. The show examined life, theology, and religion from "a comical yet thoughtful viewpoint of the average Catholic guy."

In a press release, Keighron said his experience and faith put him in a unique position to confront a multitude of issues.

“After successfully leading multiple businesses and overseeing more than 400 employees, I would like to put my leadership, communication, and negotiation skills to work to continue our city’s progress towards a bright future for Rapid City,” he said.

Keighron transitioned out of the priesthood and met his wife, Holly Lien, in Rome. They moved to Rapid City — Holly's hometown — with their daughter, Hazel.

He is the second candidate to announce a bid for Salamun's seat; local contractor Chad Lewis is also vying for the Ward 3 spot.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6.