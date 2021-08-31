'Rockers' Smith, Knutsen named to D2Football.com team

The South Dakota Mines football team was represented twice on the D2Football.com Preseason All-America team, which was announced Tuesday.
Junior offensive lineman Grant Smith and sophomore punter Casey Knutsen were selected to the first team.
Smith has been a stalwart for the Hardrocker football offensive line, now heading into his fourth year with the program. He was a big part of leading the way for record-breaking running games like the program had in 2019, or for an improved offense in 2020.
Knutsen had an outstanding 2020 season and was a weapon for the special teams unit. Knutsen punted the ball 19 times for a total of 840 yards, an average of 44.2 yards per punt, which was good for second in the nation. He was able to down seven punts inside the 20-yard line compared to just three touchbacks and booted five 50+ yard punts.
The D2Football.com All-America Team was selected by the staff of D2Football.com with input from coaches and sports information directors from around the country.
First Team
QB —Tyson Bagent 6-3, 215, Jr. Shepherd
RB — Michael Roots 5-9, 211, Sr. CSU-Pueblo
RB — Justin Felder 5-8, 175, Jr. Stonehill
WR — Henry Litwin 6-1, 195, Sr. Slippery Rock
WR — L'liott Curry 6-0, 206, Sr. Henderson State
TE — David Balint III 6-3, 255, Jr. Shippensburg
OL — Amon Simon 6-5, 275, Sr. Texas A&M-Commerce
OL — Tanner Owen 6-5, 290, Sr. Northwest Missouri
OL — Jimmy Burchett 6-4, 320, Sr Notre Dame College
OL — Grant Smith 6-5, 350, Jr. South Dakota Mines
OL — Brent Laing 6-4, 285, Sr. Minnesota Duluth
DL — Demetrice Lofton 6-4, 245, Jr. Morehouse
DL — Joshua Pryor 6-4, 280, So. Bowie State
DL — Charlie Cleveland 6-2, 250, Jr. Tiffin
DL — Sam Roberts 6-5, 292, Sr. Northwest Missouri
LB — Drew Seers 6-1, 225, Sr. Lindenwood
LB — Rondrow Peebles 6-2, 242, Sr. Carson-Newman
LB — Kailen Abrams 6-2, 230, Sr. Central State
DB — Junior Faulk 6-1, 200, Sr. Delta State
DB — Demetri Morsell 5-11, 180, Jr.. Bowie State
DB — Kader Kohou 5-11, 190, Sr. Texas A&M-Commerce
DB — Sam Webb 6-2, 195, Sr. Missouri Western
K — Jefferson Souza 6-1, 185, Jr. Virginia Union
P — Casey Knutsen 5-11, 190, So. South Dakota Mines
AP — Trey Vaval 6-0, 175, So. Missouri Western