'Rockers' Smith, Knutsen named to D2Football.com team

The South Dakota Mines football team was represented twice on the D2Football.com Preseason All-America team, which was announced Tuesday.

Junior offensive lineman Grant Smith and sophomore punter Casey Knutsen were selected to the first team.

Smith has been a stalwart for the Hardrocker football offensive line, now heading into his fourth year with the program. He was a big part of leading the way for record-breaking running games like the program had in 2019, or for an improved offense in 2020.

Knutsen had an outstanding 2020 season and was a weapon for the special teams unit. Knutsen punted the ball 19 times for a total of 840 yards, an average of 44.2 yards per punt, which was good for second in the nation. He was able to down seven punts inside the 20-yard line compared to just three touchbacks and booted five 50+ yard punts.

The D2Football.com All-America Team was selected by the staff of D2Football.com with input from coaches and sports information directors from around the country.

First Team

QB —Tyson Bagent 6-3, 215, Jr. Shepherd

RB — Michael Roots 5-9, 211, Sr. CSU-Pueblo