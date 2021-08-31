 Skip to main content
'Rockers' Smith, Knutsen named to D2Football.com team
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

'Rockers' Smith, Knutsen named to D2Football.com team

  • Updated
Knutsen smith action

South Dakota Mines sophomore punter Casey Knutsen, 31, and junior offensive lineman Grant Smith were both named to the D2Football.com Preseason All-America team, announced on Tuesday.

 Courtesy South Dakota Mines

The South Dakota Mines football team was represented twice on the D2Football.com Preseason All-America team, which was announced Tuesday.

Junior offensive lineman Grant Smith and sophomore punter Casey Knutsen were selected to the first team.

Grant_Smith

Smith

Smith has been a stalwart for the Hardrocker football offensive line, now heading into his fourth year with the program. He was a big part of leading the way for record-breaking running games like the program had in 2019, or for an improved offense in 2020.

Knutsen had an outstanding 2020 season and was a weapon for the special teams unit. Knutsen punted the ball 19 times for a total of 840 yards, an average of 44.2 yards per punt, which was good for second in the nation. He was able to down seven punts inside the 20-yard line compared to just three touchbacks and booted five 50+ yard punts.

Casey_Knutsen

Knutsen

The D2Football.com All-America Team was selected by the staff of D2Football.com with input from coaches and sports information directors from around the country.

First Team

QB —Tyson Bagent 6-3, 215, Jr. Shepherd

RB — Michael Roots 5-9, 211, Sr. CSU-Pueblo

RB — Justin Felder 5-8, 175, Jr. Stonehill

WR — Henry Litwin 6-1, 195, Sr. Slippery Rock

WR — L'liott Curry 6-0, 206, Sr. Henderson State

TE — David Balint III 6-3, 255, Jr. Shippensburg

OL — Amon Simon 6-5, 275, Sr. Texas A&M-Commerce

OL — Tanner Owen 6-5, 290, Sr. Northwest Missouri

OL — Jimmy Burchett 6-4, 320, Sr Notre Dame College

OL — Grant Smith 6-5, 350, Jr. South Dakota Mines

OL — Brent Laing 6-4, 285, Sr. Minnesota Duluth

DL — Demetrice Lofton 6-4, 245, Jr. Morehouse

DL — Joshua Pryor 6-4, 280, So. Bowie State

DL — Charlie Cleveland 6-2, 250, Jr. Tiffin

DL — Sam Roberts 6-5, 292, Sr. Northwest Missouri

LB — Drew Seers 6-1, 225, Sr. Lindenwood

LB — Rondrow Peebles 6-2, 242, Sr. Carson-Newman

LB — Kailen Abrams 6-2, 230, Sr. Central State

DB — Junior Faulk 6-1, 200, Sr. Delta State

DB — Demetri Morsell 5-11, 180, Jr.. Bowie State

DB — Kader Kohou 5-11, 190, Sr. Texas A&M-Commerce

DB — Sam Webb 6-2, 195, Sr. Missouri Western

K — Jefferson Souza 6-1, 185, Jr. Virginia Union

P — Casey Knutsen 5-11, 190, So. South Dakota Mines

AP — Trey Vaval 6-0, 175, So. Missouri Western

