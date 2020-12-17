'Rockers topped by hot shooting Roadrunners

DENVER — The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team ran into a hot shooting MSU Denver squad Thursday night during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Denver, where the Roadrunners came away with a 72-56 win.
The Roadrunners were able to gain the edge Thursday with 13 made 3-pointers. MSUD also held Kolten Mortensen, SDM’s leading scorer, to no points. They led 39-30 at the half and then outscored the visitors, 33-26.
The Hardrockers shot 42% from the field Thursday, making 21 of 50 attempts, including 9 of 24 from 3-point range, and converted 5 of 9 free throws. They tallied 29 rebounds, had 14 assists, three steals and two blocks.
The Roadrunners hit 26 of 61 from the field to shoot 42.6% and hit 7 of 8 from the foul line. They grabbed 37 rebounds, eight steals, nine assists and two blocks.
The Hardrockers were paced by Wilfred Dickson with 18 points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Brannagh Walsh contributed with 11 points and notched three rebounds. Brevin Walter added six points while Alejandro Rama and Josiah Gardiner each contributed five markers.
SD Mines Women lose tug-of-war to MSU Denver
The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team came out on the short end of a competitive back-and-forth bout against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent MSU Denver Thursday night, as the Roadrunners were able to hang on for a 64-62 victory over the Hardrockers in Denver.
Trailing by as much as 13 points to begin the fourth quarter, the Hardrockers were able to erase that deficit and take a late-game lead only to see the Roadrunners surge back to grab the momentum with under a minute to play. The 'Rockers had a couple opportunities to tie the game in the last ticks of the game but couldn't get the ball to sink.
SDM led by three points after the first quarter, 15-12, but MSU Denver outscored the visitors in the second period, 20-11, and went into halftime with a 32-26 advantage. The home team posted 14 points in the third quarter to 12 for the Hardrockers and South Dakota Mines outscored the home team, 24-18, in the final frame.
The Hardrockers played well from behind the arch, converting 13 of 33 attempts. Ryan Weiss made eight 3-pointers and Michaela Shaklee made three. SDM shot 32.8% from the field on Thursday, hitting 21 of 26 attempts. They also went 7-for-10 free throws. They came down with 37 rebounds, had 14 assists, 10 steals and one block.
The Roadrunners made 25 of 60 field goals to shoot 41.7% from the field, had a 3-for-8 performance from the 3-point line and hit 11 of 17 free throws. They came down with 45 rebounds, had 18 assists, two steals and two blocks.
Individually, Weiss had a season-high 31 points to go along with 13 rebounds, five steals and an assist. Shaklee tallied 11 markers, three rebounds and two assists. Madelyn Heiser added six points and Makenna Bodette tacked on five points.
Yellow Jackets head to Colorado Springs for single weekend game
The Black Hills State women's basketball team is hitting the road to take on UC Colorado Springs in their only game this weekend which will be played on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a weekend sweep which extended the team's winning streak to three in a row and puts the team at a 3-1 overall record in the RMAC.
Last weekend the team played their best defensive outings of the year while being led in scoring by senior Racquel Wientjes who recorded 28 points in each game. Friday night Wientjes was backed by Megan Engesser who recorded 10 points of her own while adding two 3-pointers to her already impressive season total of 11. Saturday night the Yellow Jackets recorded a season high 10 steals with Raven Cournoyer, Alyssia Martinez, and Wientjes each recording two helping lead the team to their second victory of the weekend.
The UC Colorado Springs women's basketball team is playing their first basketball games of the season this weekend taking on Chadron State Friday night at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Last year UCCS secured a victory in their final game of the season versus Colorado School of Mines winning 70-49.
BHSU Men's basketball at UCCS postponed
Black Hills State men's basketball has postponed its Dec. 19 meeting at UC Colorado Springs due to COVID-19 testing and protocols.
The Yellow Jackets (1-1, 1-1 RMAC) were scheduled to play the Mountain Lions (1-2, 1-2 RMAC) Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Both sides are currently working to reschedule the game for a later date.
The Yellow Jackets will play Jan. 3 and 4, hosting Regis and Colorado Mines respectively at the Donald E. Young Center.
Follow BHSUAthletics.com for additional updates as they come.
