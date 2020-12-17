'Rockers topped by hot shooting Roadrunners

Trailing by as much as 13 points to begin the fourth quarter, the Hardrockers were able to erase that deficit and take a late-game lead only to see the Roadrunners surge back to grab the momentum with under a minute to play. The 'Rockers had a couple opportunities to tie the game in the last ticks of the game but couldn't get the ball to sink.

SDM led by three points after the first quarter, 15-12, but MSU Denver outscored the visitors in the second period, 20-11, and went into halftime with a 32-26 advantage. The home team posted 14 points in the third quarter to 12 for the Hardrockers and South Dakota Mines outscored the home team, 24-18, in the final frame.

The Hardrockers played well from behind the arch, converting 13 of 33 attempts. Ryan Weiss made eight 3-pointers and Michaela Shaklee made three. SDM shot 32.8% from the field on Thursday, hitting 21 of 26 attempts. They also went 7-for-10 free throws. They came down with 37 rebounds, had 14 assists, 10 steals and one block.

The Roadrunners made 25 of 60 field goals to shoot 41.7% from the field, had a 3-for-8 performance from the 3-point line and hit 11 of 17 free throws. They came down with 45 rebounds, had 18 assists, two steals and two blocks.