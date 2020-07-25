Rockies' Bard wins in 1st MLB game since '13

Wade Davis, back in the closer role for the Rockies after some struggles last season, worked the ninth against the top of the Rangers lineup for his first save since July 25, 2019 — exactly a year earlier — though he gave up a run when slugger Joey Gallo drove in a run with a dribbler off the end of the bat.

Colorado went ahead to stay with two runs in the fourth off Mike Minor (0-1), helped by two fielder's choice plays and two errors. David Dahl, the leadoff hitter who had all three Rockies hits in the season-opening 1-0 loss, added an RBI single in the seventh.

A first-round pick by the Red Sox in 2006, Bard made his big league debut three years later. He developed control issues in 2012 and trouble only got worse when he was unable to consistently find the plate with any of his pitches. In his last appearance, he threw only one strike in his nine pitches.

After several unsuccessful comeback attempts through 2017, Bard spent last year as a player mentor and mental skills coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He decided to try one more time and made the Rockies roster this summer.