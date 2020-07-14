Rockies ready to rake at the plate, but will pitching rise?

"I've had a lot of success here," Kemp said. "This has been one of my favorite parks to play in. Now, I get to put on this jersey and play with some of my favorite players that I've been playing against. It's going to be fun to be here and be a part of this lineup."

Kemp made his third All-Star team in 2018 while with the Dodgers but a rib injury limited him to 20 games with the Reds last year. The Marlins jettisoned him after the March 13 shutdown, and he signed with Colorado following Desmond's departure.

"I know I still got a lot left in me, a lot left in the tank," Kemp said. "Coming up as a younger guy, there were a lot of guys playing at a high level at 35 years old. ... I feel I can still hit with the best of them and do what I have to do to help the team win."

Kemp owns a .327 batting average with 21 home runs and 77 RBIs over 86 career games at Denver's downtown ballpark, including his only career cycle, for San Diego.

BULLISH ON THE BULLPEN

In a 60-game season, relievers could prove even more integral than the starting rotation.