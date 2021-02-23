Rockies' Story focused on season, not deal

It wasn't too long ago that he was the one meeting that challenge. The season after the Rockies traded away disgruntled shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, Story stepped in and claimed the position (he hit six homers over his first four games). Story has blossomed into a two-time All-Star.

The 28-year-old is always looking for ways to take his game to an even higher plateau. This season, that includes improving his footwork at shortstop (he was none too pleased with a career-low .961 fielding percentage) and jumping on more fastballs (he's already an aggressive hitter). He also has an eye on earning a membership in the 30-homer, 30-stolen base club, which he nearly achieved in 2018 (37 homers, 27 stolen bases) and '19 (35, 23).

Recently, the MLB Network aired the " Top 10 Players Right Now " for each position and Story checked in at No. 1, ahead of Tatis, Boston's Xander Bogaerts and Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets.

"It feels good," Story said of the ranking. "But I've never been motivated by anything other than myself or my own thoughts. I really try to make it about myself and how I can improve my game each year.

"It's a super-competitive, super-talented (list of) shortstops. I think we all push each other in one way or another, even if we know it or not."