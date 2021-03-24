Rockies' Welker remembers dad, credits mom

In the infield dirt before each game, Colorado Rockies prospect Colton Welker always scribbles the same three letters: M-P-P.

Make Pop Proud.

It's a tradition he started in high school to pay homage to his father, who died of cancer when Colton Welker was nearly 10.

On the cusp of making the Rockies roster, the versatile infielder can't help but think of his pop.

Or the role played by his mother, who turned into his training partner as she hit deep tennis ball after deep tennis ball with her racket so he could field them.

"It definitely will be pretty emotional for me," Welker said of potentially making his major-league debut after being picked by Colorado in the fourth-round of the 2016 amateur draft. "That'll be very special for us."

At 225 pounds, Welker has a leaner look this spring (he hovered around 235 a year ago). He cut out carbs (something he loves) and sprinkled in spinach (something he loathes) in an effort to gain more muscle mass.

The proof is in the pudding: He's batting right around .345 this spring with a homer and three doubles. He's also more agile in the field as he plays mostly third base but sometimes first.