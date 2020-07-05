Rocky Mountain blows past Hardhats to win Firecracker

Veteran Rocky Mountain head coach Scott Bullock said he feels like his team is just starting to get some confidence and get things going.

"Obviously we got a late start, we didn't have a spring season," he said. "We're starting to see things click this week, which is exciting. I saw some young players who are playing varsity for the first time this summer just start to get some confidence and just start to figure things out. That is fun when that happens."

Bullock said that his team also took advantage of a struggling Post 22 squad.

"Post 22 is such a great program and they are so hard to beat on this field. You have to have something like that happen early in the game and really be able to create some momentum to beat those guys," Bullock said. "We had a bunch of good at bats. I couldn't be more proud of our guys."

Axe had a big game for the Lobos with four hits, including two doubles, and three RBI. Olson and Jackson Johnson both knocked in two runs.

The tournament win was a big shot in the arm of the young Lobos, Bullock said.