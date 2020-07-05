Rocky Mountain blows past Hardhats to win Firecracker

The momentum and focus that the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats showed in their Fourth of July win over Gillette, Wyo., quickly turned into a dud Sunday in the title game of the Firecracker Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Rocky Mountain scored five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in thumping the Hardhats 12-1 in five innings for the Firecracker title.
There was a bit of dejà vu all over again for the Hardhats as Post 22 fell behind in the first inning in four of its five tournament games. Friday night in the 7-3 loss to Missoula, Mont., the Mavericks scored four runs before the Hardhats could record an out.
Needless to say, Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve was disappointed with his squad after the game.
"It was total embarrassment," Torve said matter-of-factly. "Embarrassed for our players, embarrassed for our fans and embarrassed for our program. We were uncompetitive on the mound, we were uncompetitive at the plate and we were uncompetitive on the field. We got beat in all three aspects, and it was a total embarrassment."
Torve said Saturday night that they were going to have to piece together some pitching with injuries to two starters. That proved to be the first challenge as starter Drew Scherbenske struggled right out of the gates, as he walked two, hit two, had a throwing error and gave up three hits in the first inning.
Seth Beals opened up with a walk, stole second and scored on Bryson Medrano's single. Cooper Axe had a RBI double, Reilly Olson a run-scoring single and Jackson Johnson a sac-fly RBI.
In the second inning, Torve went with Dalton Dump, called up from the Expos, and he held the Rocky Mountain bats to just one run in the next three innings, but got in trouble in the fifth.
Dump and reliever Jed Jenson gave up six runs on three hits, four walks, one hit-by-pitch and one Hardhat error.
Third baseman Ryan Bachman came in and got the final out on two pitches.
Joel Anderson had a RBI hit-by-pitch, Axe and Jake Edwards RBI singles, Beals and Johnson RBI walks and Olson a run-scoring fielder's choice.
Post 22's lone run came in the third inning on a RBI sac fly by Bachman, scoring Thomas Maguire.
The Hardhats had just four hits in the game.
"Their pitching was just as taxed as ours was, and we score one run on four hits and they score 12 on how many ever they got (nine hits)," Torve said. "They competed and we embarrassed ourselves."
It was a strong way to finish the tournament for Rocky Mountain, which opened with a 9-4 loss to Post 22 on Wednesday, but won its last five games for the title.
Veteran Rocky Mountain head coach Scott Bullock said he feels like his team is just starting to get some confidence and get things going.
"Obviously we got a late start, we didn't have a spring season," he said. "We're starting to see things click this week, which is exciting. I saw some young players who are playing varsity for the first time this summer just start to get some confidence and just start to figure things out. That is fun when that happens."
Bullock said that his team also took advantage of a struggling Post 22 squad.
"Post 22 is such a great program and they are so hard to beat on this field. You have to have something like that happen early in the game and really be able to create some momentum to beat those guys," Bullock said. "We had a bunch of good at bats. I couldn't be more proud of our guys."
Axe had a big game for the Lobos with four hits, including two doubles, and three RBI. Olson and Jackson Johnson both knocked in two runs.
The tournament win was a big shot in the arm of the young Lobos, Bullock said.
"Everybody who played in that game are all underclassmen who will have next spring," Bullock said. "We'll use this as a springboard to build off and continue to get better, something our kids can have some confidence from."
There will be no American Legion state tournament in Colorado, so the Lobos will basically just play baseball this summer in tournaments like the Firecracker.
Rocky Mountain will play in a tournament in Cheyenne, Wyo., next weekend, they'll host a tournament and close with a tourney in Grand Junction, colo.
"We have three tournaments left, and just get in as much baseball as we can," Bullock said.
The Hardhats, 18-7, will have to bounce back in a hurry, as they are at rival Rapid City Post 320 Tuesday night before hosting Brandon Valley Friday and going to Mitchell Saturday and Sturgis on Sunday.
"It's a gut-check time for our team," Torve said. "We have to figure out if we are going to put a stop to this, or if this is going to be a trend. It's a big week. We have five league games next week. It is up to us to figure it out."
In the third-place game, Missoula toppled Gillette 7-4 and Premier West, Colo., shut out Sterling, Colo., 9-0 for fifth place.
