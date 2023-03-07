Rod Pettigrew, a local businessman, has announced his intention to run for the Rapid City Common Council Ward 5 seat currently held by mayoral candidate Laura Armstrong.

Pettigrew has served on the Civic Center Task Force and the Rapid City Public Library Board. He is currently serving as president of the Rapid City Regional Airport Board and is a board member for the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City, positions he believes give him an appreciation for the needs of the local community.

In a press release, Pettigrew wrote, "[My] father told [me] many times, 'When you live in a community that supports your business and family, you have a responsibility to give back.'"

Pettigrew said he denies having any "personal agenda" for running, but is concerned about gun violence and the rapid growth in the area.

He played trumpet for many years in the Rapid City Municipal Band and Black Hills Symphony, believing that a strong commitment to the arts is integral to the quality of life in a community.

Pettigrew is a lifelong resident of Rapid City. He and his wife, Karen, have raised two daughters.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on June 6.