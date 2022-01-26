Rodeo Rapid City, 3-time Rodeo of the Year, comes to Summit Arena

After 44 years of producing world class professional rodeo at the Black Hills Stock Show, Sutton Rodeo’s Rodeo Rapid City might seem hard-pressed to match or exceed a history of excellence that has earned the event the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award on three occasions, the most recent in 2020.

Steve Sutton, son of Jim Sutton, Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer and the creator of Rodeo Rapid City (formerly known as the Black Hills Stock Show Rodeo) thinks this year’s Xtreme Bull Tour performance on Friday’s opening night will begin the 45th annual event with a bang, and be in line with the its time-honored tradition.

“We’ve been hosting an Xtreme Bulls Tour event here for about three years now, and Fred Boettcher, the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Director, called me when entries closed and said it might be the best lineup he’s ever seen out of 40 contestants in one building,” Sutton said. “That first night we have Stetson Wright coming, the all-around champion, and also Sage Kimsey, the six-time world champion bull rider, so it should be special. Everybody likes to go to bull riding. It’s a fan favorite.”

In addition to 22-year-old Stetson Wright, the current PRCA saddle bronc champion and 2020 bull riding world champion, and Kimsey, the defending and six-time world champion, the bull riding field will include a number of South Dakotans, including Corey Maier (Timber Lake), Jeff Bertus (Avon), Chance Schott (McLaughlin) and Jett Petterson (Parade).

Awaiting the talented field, a rank pen of bulls courtesy of Sutton Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo, Big Stone Rodeo and New Frontier Rodeo.

South Dakota’s state sport, saddle bronc riding, takes center stage at the Monument’s Summit Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as a bevy of NFR veterans — including a large contingent of South Dakota standouts — compete for a $10,000 cash purse in an Xtreme Broncs Tour event.

“The Xtreme Broncs Tour has really grown,” Sutton said. “We started them here in Rapid about seven or eight years ago and at that time there were three of four events over the whole year, and now there are probably closer to 40 of them around the country.”

Not surprisingly for a state that has more world champion saddle bronc gold buckles (20) than any other state, a sizable contingent of South Dakota bronc riders will join 13 National Finals Rodeo bronc riders on Saturday night.

South Dakotans in the 40-man field include Jade and Jace Blackwell (Rapid City), Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte), Ty Manke (Rapid City), Taygen Schuelke (Newell), Cash Wilson (Wall), Cole Elshere and Kash Deal (Faith), Dylan Schofield and Jacob Kammerer (Philip), Chuck Schmidt (Keldron), Brady Hill (Onida), Jake Foster (Meadow), Lane Stirling (Buffalo) and Tate Thybo (Belle Fourche).

An event which continues to grow in popularity concludes the first weekend of Rodeo Rapid City action as 120 of South Dakota’s top high school rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the state compete in the 20X High School Showcase at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“The kids all set the 20X as a goal. They used to set a goal to go to state or nationals, and now there are a lot of them who have a goal to get to the 20X in Rapid City in the winter time,” Sutton said. “And with kids allowed to compete in only one event, we get 120-plus kids every year who get to come into a winter building with a bigger atmosphere, and that kind of gets them ready for the next stage in the rodeo business.”

Sutton Rodeo’s annual winter rodeo extravaganza in Rapid City will break new ground in another manner as well. This year’s 45th edition will be making an initial appearance in The Monument’s Summit Arena.

“The buzz is all over the United States. The cowboys are talking in Texas and California and the contestants are really looking forward to the new building. With that, we have roughly 750 contestants entered in the (PRCA) rodeos and the Xtreme’s this year,” Sutton said. “Forty-five years ago we put dirt in the Barnett Arena and now this year we filled the Summit up with dirt, too. The building manager made the comment the other day that we have now put a little layer of dust in the building, a sure sign that the Rapid City rodeo is here.”

That it is.

