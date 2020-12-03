Rodeo Rapid City wins PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

Rodeo Rapid City was named the the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year Wednesday night at the PRCA Awards Banquet at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas.

“We are honored to win this award and thank everyone who had a hand in helping us do it,” said Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “The personnel, our labor crew, the great contestants and stock and the staff of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center all work together to make this the best rodeo in the world. We also congratulate Belle Fourche and Deadwood for winning in their categories as well.”

Rodeo Rapid City has won this award twice previously, 2002 and 2003 and was nominated for Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year 19 times including last year, 2019. Contract personnel, committees and the top 100 in each PRCA rodeo event placed their votes at the end of October. The 2020 Rodeo Rapid City included $80,000 in prize money along with 514 contestants.