Rodeo Rapid City wins PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

Rodeo Rapid City was named the the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year Wednesday night at the PRCA Awards Banquet at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas.
“We are honored to win this award and thank everyone who had a hand in helping us do it,” said Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “The personnel, our labor crew, the great contestants and stock and the staff of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center all work together to make this the best rodeo in the world. We also congratulate Belle Fourche and Deadwood for winning in their categories as well.”
Rodeo Rapid City has won this award twice previously, 2002 and 2003 and was nominated for Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year 19 times including last year, 2019. Contract personnel, committees and the top 100 in each PRCA rodeo event placed their votes at the end of October. The 2020 Rodeo Rapid City included $80,000 in prize money along with 514 contestants.
“We have worked many years with Rodeo Rapid City and the Sutton family and we couldn’t be more excited for them,” said Craig Baltzer, executive director at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, future home of The Monument. “There are a lot of moving parts and hardworking staff to make sure that the rodeo runs smoothly and we work well as a team with Rodeo Rapid City. I can’t wait to see what the 2021 rodeo brings and hopefully we can get back to back wins again.”
Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year and NFR and Hall of Fame Stock Contractors James Sutton, Sr. and James Sutton, Jr.
Also Wednesday night, the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche was named the Medium Rodeo of the Year and Deadwood's Days of '76 was named Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year.
