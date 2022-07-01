Rogers, Furchner push Stars past Spearfish

Rapid City Post 320 rolled to an 11-1 victory over Spearfish Post 164 in 5 1/3 innings Friday evening at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Day 2 of the Rushmore Classic.

Jim Rogers returned to form with an impressive complete game outing to shut down the opposition, and James Furchner ignited the Stars offense with his first home run in varsity action.

“It’s a good win,” Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said. “Any win against a league opponent is good. We came in, hit well, pitched well and played good defense. We did what we needed to do.”

Post 164 played a twin bill Friday with an 11-8 win over Belle Fourche Post 32 in its opener before dropping the night cap to Post 320. Head coach Parker Louks credited the Stars for a good game, but wants his team to finish the tournament on a high note Saturday.

“We came out and played baseball,” Louks said. “We won the first one, would’ve liked to go less than seven innings, but a win is a win. In the second game Jim pitched well for 320 and he always does against us, it seems like we face him every single time. Things just didn’t go our way today. We’ll just go forward from here.”

Spearfish returns to action at 9 a.m. Saturday against Aberdeen.

Rogers earned the win in five innings of work. The southpaw allowed one run (none earned) on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

“I felt really good,” Rogers said. “It really helps when your team scores runs and has hits to help you out. I felt really loose out there. I could just go out and do my job and I knew my teammates would be there.”

Humphries said Rogers brought the same energy to the mound he always does.

“He did exactly what we needed,” Humphries said. “He was good with his fastball, good with his curveball and was able to hit his spots.”

Furchner blew the game open with his home run in the bottom of the second inning. The Stars led 2-1 with one out when the designated hitter pounded the ball to deep left for a three-run shot to give Post 320 a 5-1 advantage.

“That’s the first ball I’ve ever hit that I knew was a no-doubter right away,” Furchner said. “I didn’t even run down to first, I just got to trot. It’s the first one I got to watch go over the fence. Overall, that was cool to me and meant more to the team. It got the mojo up and it’ll carry over to tomorrow.”

Humphires has seen Furchner’s power since he joined the program. The rising senior actually hit a ball out in practice earlier this week.

“He’s got big-time power,” Humphries said. “He by far has the most power on the varsity team. It’s good to see him hit the ball hard and hopefully be able to continue that into the future.”

Post 164 struck first in the top of the second after Kaidon Feyereison led off the frame with a double. Feyereison went on to steal third and advanced home on an errant throw by the catcher to give Spearfish a 1-0 lead.

Post 320 erupted in the bottom of the second, as it batted around to plate six runs on five hits and one error to move in front 6-1. Ryan Rufledt led off the frame with a double off the centerfield wall and scored on a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. Brian Roselles gave the Stars a 2-1 lead when he scored on a wild pitch.

Then Furchner opened the game with his three-run homer to give his team a 5-1 advantage. Lane Darrow made it 6-1 on a one-run single that scored Gavyn Dansby.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Stars added two more runs on two hits and two Post 164 errors to move in front 8-1.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, Post 320 ended the contest early with three runs on one hit, two errors and a wild pitch to claim an 11-1 victory.

The Stars return to action in the final day of the Rushmore Classic with a doubleheader. Post 320 opens at 11:30 a.m. against Sturgis Post 33 and wraps up play at 2 p.m. against Belle Fourche Post 32. Both games will be played at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

