Roncalli's Dohrer steady in wind to win boys a golf title

Aberdeen Roncalli senior Micah Dohrer said he didn't know he was leading the Class A State Boys Golf Tournament Tuesday when approaching the 18th and final green at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
He did know he was playing well, so that was good enough for him.
Dohrer was down two strokes going into the final day of competition, but ran away from field for a four-stroke victory and his first state medalist honors.
"I hadn't been looking at anything and nobody told me anything. I was just trying to play golf and play my game," he said. "Regardless of who is out there, you have to play good. I'm just glad to be able to get it done."
Sioux Falls Christian won its second straight state title by 22 strokes despite a little tougher 18 holes in the high winds Tuesday morning.
Dohrer shot an opening round 77 on Monday, tied for second and two stokes behind Sioux Falls Christian's Andrew Dykstra.
A birdie on No. 6, along with three pars on the front nine, gave him a 39 and the lead as Dykstra struggled on the front nine with a 43.
Dohrer began to take control with four straight pars and a birdie on 14. He then led a fast-charging Paul Bruns of Dakota Valley by three strokes before Bruns cut the lead to one stroke with a birdie on 15.
But Bruns struggled the rest of the way with a bogey on 16 and a double-bogey on 17. Both made par on 18.
"The whole back nine, Coach (Jon Murdy) kept coming up to me saying, 'Hit a fairway, hit a green, two putt and just keep moving on,'" Dohrer said. "I just had to stay with the process and keep plugging away.
"It was more about just staying patient and being confident in my swing, and around the greens. I just had to keep my head into it and not be worried about the final outcome, staying in the moment."
Bruns shot a 76 on Tuesday and a 14-over-par 156 for second place. Dakota Munger of Chamberlain was third with a 157, followed by Cubs' teammate Cameron Caldwell at 158 and Tea Area's Eric Munson at 159.
Last year's state champion, Lance Christensen, Jr. of Little Wound, rebounded from a disappointing 86 on Monday with a 75 and finished in a five-way tie for sixth place at 161. Christensen was in 28th place after Monday's play.
Also tied for sixth were Dykstra, Vermillion's Hunter Lavin, Branden Eimers of Madison and Brodie Van Den Brink of Sioux Falls Christian.
Minutes after signing his final scorecard, Dohrer admitted that being a state champion hadn't really sunk in yet.
"It's a little sad because I am a senior, so this is my last tournament," he said. "But I am happy that I can go out on top."
Dohrer, who played at Aberdeen Central, said he hopes to play some college golf, but doesn't have anything ironed out yet.
"There are still some things that I would like to improve on. I have a long summer, so we'll see what happens," he said.
The Chargers are now back-to-back team champions despite having some struggles from a couple of their top players Tuesday. Depth enabled Sioux Falls Christian to maintain its first-day lead.
On Monday, with Dykstra and Eli Anema in the top three, the Chargers opened with a 318, 17 strokes ahead of Tea Area. Sioux Falls Christian closed with a 331 and won by 22 strokes over Chamberlain. Tea Area was third with a 686, followed by Vermillion at 688 and Roncalli at an even 70.
"First thing, I would like to give the glory to God," Sioux Falls Christian coach Ivan Voss said. "We had five very strong players who all contributed to the win, so it was a team win. That is how it has been this year, they have had to depend on each other."
A steady 25-30 miles-per-hour wind Tuesday morning hampered some golfers, but Voss said he was pleased with how his team handled the conditions and the pressure of leading from the get-go.
"This course will kind of take it to you. There are some obvious greens that will give you some scores you are not happy with, but the kids bounced back," he said. "I told them to try to minimize the damage and just play on, and that is what they did. We had some who scored really well yesterday and maybe didn't play quite as well today, but the other ones backed it up and flipped it around."
Voss credited seniors Dykstra and Van Den Brink for their leadership and play during the season and the tournament.
"They both worked so hard and they tied for sixth place, so I am happy for them that they could finish their season strong that way and lead our team," he said. "We had some young kids who played extremely well. I am really happy for them to show some poise when we really needed them to."
St. Thomas More dropped from an opening tie for fourth at 343 and shot a 381 Tuesday, placing ninth with a 724. The Cavaliers were led by Cade Jacobson, who was 35th with a 177, Sam Gibbon and Cade Kandolin who were tied for 36th with a 178.
Hot Springs was led by Jacob Harris, who tied for 18th place with a 167, while Custer's Dustyn Fish tied for 22nd with a 169. Belle Fourche was led by Lance Sutter, who tied for 33rd with a 176.
