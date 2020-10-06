Roncalli's Dohrer steady in wind to win boys a golf title

Dohrer, who played at Aberdeen Central, said he hopes to play some college golf, but doesn't have anything ironed out yet.

"There are still some things that I would like to improve on. I have a long summer, so we'll see what happens," he said.

The Chargers are now back-to-back team champions despite having some struggles from a couple of their top players Tuesday. Depth enabled Sioux Falls Christian to maintain its first-day lead.

On Monday, with Dykstra and Eli Anema in the top three, the Chargers opened with a 318, 17 strokes ahead of Tea Area. Sioux Falls Christian closed with a 331 and won by 22 strokes over Chamberlain. Tea Area was third with a 686, followed by Vermillion at 688 and Roncalli at an even 70.

"First thing, I would like to give the glory to God," Sioux Falls Christian coach Ivan Voss said. "We had five very strong players who all contributed to the win, so it was a team win. That is how it has been this year, they have had to depend on each other."

A steady 25-30 miles-per-hour wind Tuesday morning hampered some golfers, but Voss said he was pleased with how his team handled the conditions and the pressure of leading from the get-go.