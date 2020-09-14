Rookie forward Wahlin signs with Rush

The Rapid City Rush have signed rookie forward Jake Wahlin for the 2020-21 ECHL season.
Wahlin turns professional with the Rush following his senior season in college with St. Cloud State University. With the Huskies, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward matched a career-high with 12 points in 34 games on the power of a career-high 8 assists.
A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Wahlin recently completed his four-year career at St. Cloud State University. With the Huskies, he earned 16 goals, 24 assists, and 40 points in 127 career contests.
Central wins own dance and cheer invitational
The Rapid City Central dance and cheer team came away with the overall team titles in the Central Invitational Monday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Cobblers won the dance competition with 148.75 points, to 144.50 for Rapid City Stevens and Sturgis at 100.
In cheer, Central just edged Stevens with 148.5 points, to 148.0 for the Raiders. Sturgis was third at 101.5, followed by Belle Fourche at 96.5 and Custer at 91.5.
Stevens softball stops Sturgis, Scoopers beat Central
The Rapid City Stevens softball team held on to down Sturgis 7-5 Monday at Parkview Softball Complex, but the Scoopers came back to thump Rapid City Central 14-8.
The Raiders, 12-4, jumped out with six runs in the first inning and led 7-1 after two innings, but Sturgis came back with four runs in the third to make a game of it.
Aislin Perkins and Nieva Colicheski had two hits and two RBI each for the Raiders, while Libby Niehaus and Christina Cassidy both hit two-run home runs for the Scoopers in the third inning.
The Scoopers jumped on the Cobblers with seven runs in the first inning and led 14-3 before Central scored five in the fifth to close the gap.
Cassidy had three hits and three RBI for the Scoopers, 11-4-2, while Morgan Johnson added two hits and one RBI and Erin Sutton had two hits and three RBI. Addisyn Jolly hit a two-run home run in the fourth.
Peyton Bagley had three hits and three RBI for the Cobblers, 4-11, including a two-run home run in the fifth. Mj Madsen and Keighly Goettle added two hits each.
Hardrocker golfer Bryce Howard third in Colorado
South Dakota School of Mines golfer Bryce Howard is sitting in third place after two rounds of the Mile High Shootout at Todd Creek Golf Club in Thornton, Colorado.
Howard shot a 70-72 for 142, and is just three strokes behind the tournament leader, Tim Amundson of Colorado School of Mines at 139 and Zach Slayton of Colorado Christian at 141.
Colorado Mines is leading the tournament at 577, with Colorado Mesa second at 595 and Westminster College and Colorado Christian at 596. South Dakota School of Mines is seventh with a 621.
The final 18 holes begins Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Mines, BHSU women tied for seventh in Colorado
The South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University golf teams are tied for seventh place after the first day of the Swan Memorial at Todd Creek Golf Club in Thornton, Colorado.
Both teams finished with a 358 (+70) through the first 18 holes of play. Westminster leads the pack with a score of 301 (+13). With Colorado Springs (306, +18) and Colorado Mesa (309, +21) rounding out the top three.
Larissa Pawlowski leads the Hardrockers as she is in 23rd place with an 84. Rianna Garland and teammate Annika School are tied for 42nd place at 90.
For BHSU, Jade Burr is tied for 24th at 85 or 13 over par. Nicole Klungness is tied for 35th at 88 and Ashtyn Swigart is tied for 37th at 89.
The second day of the tournament begins Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Hardrocker Virtual Luncheon set
The South Dakota School of Mines athletics department will host the Hardrocker Virtual Luncheon Tuesday and Wednesday.
The luncheon will be Tuesday and Wednesday on the department's Facebook page at 11 a.m. each day.
Featured on Tuesday is athletics director Joel Lueken, head football coach Charlie Flohr and head soccer coach Ryan Thompson. Featured Wednesday is head volleyball coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka, cross country head coach Steve Johnson and director of golf Luke Wheeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!