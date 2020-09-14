Rookie forward Wahlin signs with Rush

The Raiders, 12-4, jumped out with six runs in the first inning and led 7-1 after two innings, but Sturgis came back with four runs in the third to make a game of it.

Aislin Perkins and Nieva Colicheski had two hits and two RBI each for the Raiders, while Libby Niehaus and Christina Cassidy both hit two-run home runs for the Scoopers in the third inning.

The Scoopers jumped on the Cobblers with seven runs in the first inning and led 14-3 before Central scored five in the fifth to close the gap.

Cassidy had three hits and three RBI for the Scoopers, 11-4-2, while Morgan Johnson added two hits and one RBI and Erin Sutton had two hits and three RBI. Addisyn Jolly hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Peyton Bagley had three hits and three RBI for the Cobblers, 4-11, including a two-run home run in the fifth. Mj Madsen and Keighly Goettle added two hits each.

Hardrocker golfer Bryce Howard third in Colorado

South Dakota School of Mines golfer Bryce Howard is sitting in third place after two rounds of the Mile High Shootout at Todd Creek Golf Club in Thornton, Colorado.