Roosevelt rolls in second half to beat O'Gorman in AA title game

Five seasons ago Mitch Begeman took over the Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys' basketball program. The Rough Riders won one game in his first season as head coach.
Now, they're state champions, rolling past city rival Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60-37 Saturday night in the Class AA Boys State Basketball championship game at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
In an ugly first half offensively, the Rough Riders returned to what they did best — increase the tempo of the game — and dominated the final 16 minutes of play.
"It's surreal," Begeman said. "Everything kind of fell in place and we played exceptionally good basketball for three days."
Players like Tyler Feldkamp, Tucker Large and many of the rest of the seniors on this year's squad came in as freshmen one year after that 1-24 season. Begeman said they had a mindset goal of turning the corner.
"Every year they found a way a way to win a couple more games and have some more success," he said. "Obviously four years later, we're standing here state champs."
After that 1-24 season, the Rough Riders went 10-12, 15-9 and 15-6 and now 17-5.
"I know Begs (Begeman) has been working for this for five years. He turned it around like that," Large said snapping his fingers. "I'm proud as Hell for my coach, that's all I have to say."
Feldkamp, who scored 25 points in the semifinal win over Yankton and 20 Saturday night, said he can't describe the feeling of finally winning a state championship.
"There were a lot of chances we had before and we didn't come out on top. I think this was all worth it," he said. "We told each other in the locker room, this is make or break for us seniors. If we don't do it, we're just another group. Now we are in the history books and we'll never be forgotten. That is a beautiful team."
After running past their first two opponents in the tournament (64-47 over Brandon V alley, 69-43 over Yankton), the Rough Riders were slowed down considerably by the Knights, who went into the game on an 11-game win streak.
It was less than an offensive masterpiece in the first half, as the two teams combined to shoot just 19 percent from the field (10-of-54). The Knights were 4-of-30 from the field and missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts.
The Rough Riders held a slight 8-7 lead at the end of the first and were up 19-11 at halftime.
In the second half Roosevelt changed the game and made the Knights play at their tempo — a must faster tempo.
Feldkamp nailed two 3-pointers and Marcus Phillips hit another3 and Roosevelt led 33-17 midway through the third. Taylen Ashley's added a late 3-pointer and the Riders led 43-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Begeman said there was nothing really to change, playing that way is just who they are.
"It's hard to get this team to slow down," he said. "You could see it late in the game. I wanted them to run some time off the clock, but when you have Tucker Large, Tyler Feldkamp, Taylen Ashley and Marcus Phillips, it is hard to slow them down. I don't like to let them slow down very much."
Large, who was named to the all-tournament team along with Feldkamp, finished with 10 points. He said they knew they could get the game in transition, they would be good.
"We try to be on the run all of the time, so we were working to be in transition as much as possible," he said. "Like we have been saying, to be in transition, we had to get stops and rebounds, and that is what we did."
It was a tough night all of the way around for the Knights, who rallied in the second half to knock off Sioux Falls Washington Friday night in the semifinals.
O'Gorman coach Derek Robey said he wasn't sure if it was Roosevelt's defense that caused all of the problems for them offensively, but maybe their own lack of execution and shot selection.
"All of the sudden, we're playing kind of scared," he said. "You have to credit them, don't get me wrong, and they do cause problems, but overall our shot selection wasn't very good early and we just couldn't get in a rhythm."
O'Gorman finished 1-of-29 from beyond the 3-point line.
"We just struggled from the perimeter big time," Robey added. "Some of that is you miss a couple and all of the sudden you are forcing it and forcing it. I got after the guys on that and said we had to be better with the shot selection. We were pulling up from all over the place and not running something, and that is not us. It kind of set the tempo tonight."
Phillips added 14 points for the Rough Riders, who would bounce back percentage-wise in the second half and finished 19-of-51 from the field for 37%. They hit 7-of-19 3-pointers, including 5-of-8 in the second half.
Feldkamp went over the 1,000-point mark in his career Saturday night. He needed 56 points going into the tournament and scored 61.
"I have a lot of trust from my teammates. When you have that, all you have to do is take the ball and go to the basket. That's what I did," Feldkamp said.
Kade Moffitt, who was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Eddie Meylor, finished with 18 points. O'Gorman shot just 19% from the field in the game (12-of-63). Meylor added eight points and 10 rebounds.
After starting the season 6-6, the Knights finished 17-7.
"I was really proud of my guys. They hung in there and they didn't quit. We had a heck of a run, it just wasn't meant to be I guess tonight," Robey said.
MITCHELL 78, HARRISBURG 72, OT: The Kernels earned the seventh-place trophy with the overtime win over the Tigers Saturday.
It was a tight game throughout, with the Kernels leading 47-46 going into the fourth before Harrisburg sent the game into overtime at 62-62. Mitchell outscored Harrisburg 16-10 in overtime.
Caden Hinker paced the Kernels with 29 points and eight rebounds, while Zane Alm finished with 13 points and Dylan Soulek with 11 points.
Conner Geddes had a game-high 38 points for Harrisburg, as he hit 13-of-26 from the field and 5-of-15 3-pointers. Blaze Lubbers finished with 17 points.
YANKTON 62, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 55: Wisconsin-bound Matthew Mors concluded his outstanding high school career with 19 points as the Bucks won the third-place game over the Warriors.
Mors, who was named the Spirit of Su Award winner, helped the Bucks jump out to a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and lead by as much as 50-35 going into the fourth.
Trevor Fitzgerald also scored 16 for Yankton, while Rugby Ryken added 13 points.
Mikele Kambalo, Tahj Two Bulls and Angok Akot all scored 13 points for Washington.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 55, BRANDON VALLEY 50: The Golden Eagles used a good second half to stop the Lynx in the consolation championship game.
Brandon Valley led 26-19 at halftime, but Aberdeen Central used a 21-11 advantage in the third to take the lead and then held on in the fourth quarter for the win.
Harrison Reede led Aberdeen Central with 19 points, followed by Noah Behrends with 16 points and Alec Voegele with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Jackson Hilton led Brandon Valley with 14 points, followed by Payton Tietjen with 11 points and Jaksen Deckert with 10 points.