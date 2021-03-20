Roosevelt rolls in second half to beat O'Gorman in AA title game

Begeman said there was nothing really to change, playing that way is just who they are.

"It's hard to get this team to slow down," he said. "You could see it late in the game. I wanted them to run some time off the clock, but when you have Tucker Large, Tyler Feldkamp, Taylen Ashley and Marcus Phillips, it is hard to slow them down. I don't like to let them slow down very much."

Large, who was named to the all-tournament team along with Feldkamp, finished with 10 points. He said they knew they could get the game in transition, they would be good.

"We try to be on the run all of the time, so we were working to be in transition as much as possible," he said. "Like we have been saying, to be in transition, we had to get stops and rebounds, and that is what we did."

It was a tough night all of the way around for the Knights, who rallied in the second half to knock off Sioux Falls Washington Friday night in the semifinals.

O'Gorman coach Derek Robey said he wasn't sure if it was Roosevelt's defense that caused all of the problems for them offensively, but maybe their own lack of execution and shot selection.