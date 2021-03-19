Roosevelt runs by Bucks to title game

"I am glad we can do this. We have one more game. We're both hot and may the best team win," Feldkamp said.

The Rough Riders were feeling it right out of the gate, running out to a quick 10-0 lead and leading 14-3 before the Bucks battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the end of the first quarter.

Yankton trailed by just five midway through the second before a basket by Feldkamp and a 3-pointer by Koor Kuol put the Riders up by 12 before they took a 29-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Roosevelt played with a double-digit lead throughout the second half, leading by as much as 18 (51-33) on two baskets by Feldkamp and Michael Paulsen.

Mors scored four points in the final seconds to cut the lead to 51-37 going into the fourth.

Yankton coach Chris Haynes said the Rough Riders had a really good rhythm and a good pace to their offense. It all started with their guard play, led by Feldkamp.

"We just had a tough time keeping their guards in front of us and out of the paint, which we did a good job the first time we played them," Haynes. "Their penetration helped, they are kicking out 3s and they made them. That's tough and that is why they are good, because they can do that. When they shoot like that they are really tough to beat."