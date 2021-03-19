Roosevelt runs by Bucks to title game

It's been five years in the making for the Rough Riders, according to fifth-year head coach Mitch Begeman.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt is playing for a state title after running past No. 2 Yankton 69-43 in the Class AA Boys State Tournament semifinal game Friday night at Barnett arena.
"The coaching staff and kids, we talked about this from day one, to give ourselves a chance to play for a state championship. We're doing it," said Begeman, who will face his old school, Sioux Falls O'Gorman in tonight's title game. Begeman just happens to be the Knights' all-time leading scorer as a player.
It all started from the opening tip for the Rough Riders, as they raced out to a quick 10-0 lead over Yankton and Wisconsin-bound senior Matthew Mors.
Begeman said they talked all week long about being aggressive at the state tournament. A 10-0 lead was aggressive.
"We needed to be aggressive and we needed to get it to the rim," he said. "Obviously we shot it well tonight. We hadn't shot it great all year, but tonight our kids came to play. Tucker Large did a great job of getting us out to a great start. We can play 10 guys and we did that tonight and that is the beauty of this basketball team. One guy doesn't play, another guy comes in and steps up."
Roosevelt senior Tyler Feldkamp, who scored a game-high 25 points, said he dreamed about playing for the state title coming into Rapid City. That dream is coming true.
"I am glad we can do this. We have one more game. We're both hot and may the best team win," Feldkamp said.
The Rough Riders were feeling it right out of the gate, running out to a quick 10-0 lead and leading 14-3 before the Bucks battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the end of the first quarter.
Yankton trailed by just five midway through the second before a basket by Feldkamp and a 3-pointer by Koor Kuol put the Riders up by 12 before they took a 29-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Roosevelt played with a double-digit lead throughout the second half, leading by as much as 18 (51-33) on two baskets by Feldkamp and Michael Paulsen.
Mors scored four points in the final seconds to cut the lead to 51-37 going into the fourth.
Yankton coach Chris Haynes said the Rough Riders had a really good rhythm and a good pace to their offense. It all started with their guard play, led by Feldkamp.
"We just had a tough time keeping their guards in front of us and out of the paint, which we did a good job the first time we played them," Haynes. "Their penetration helped, they are kicking out 3s and they made them. That's tough and that is why they are good, because they can do that. When they shoot like that they are really tough to beat."
Haynes said that despite the slow start, they were able to come back and make a game out of it in the second quarter.
"I didn't think we played great, but we were still in the basketball game," he said. "We were still competitive in the third. They outscored us by six, we were down eight and now we're down 14, so we had to try to do some different things and they extended the game. Roosevelt made enough shots and enough plays to stretch that lead out."
Feldkamp was 9-of-15 from the field, hitting 4-of-7 3-pointers. He said his teammates did a good job of getting him the ball and finding him open.
"I didn't do anything different than usual," he said. "Basketball is kind of tricky. We all play with a lot of emotion and sometimes it goes in and sometimes it doesn't. We knew we had to stay even keel go this and that is what we did. Shots fell in our favor thankfully and we came out on top."
Begeman said Feldkamp is a special player.
"He is a four-year varsity player for me and he plays well when the lights come on," he said. "Tyler had a lot of help and he had a lot of good looks because the kids were attacking the rim. Tyler came to play tonight and he was really good."
Paulsen finished with 14 points and Large added 12 points for the Rough Riders, who hit 51% from the field (28-of-55), knocking down 8-of-19 3-pointers.
Begeman said that if you look at this basketball team, they are a bunch of athletes.
"We like to play fast and we practice every day, in full-court, we trap, we sprint. This is how this group wants to play," he said. "For us to play like this, we had to prepare ourselves for these opportunities. We knew we would have to do for three nights in a row and it ain't going to stop (Saturday) night."
Mors led the Bucks with 18 points and Rugby Ryken added 10 points. The Bucks shot just 30% from field (13-of-43), hitting only 2-of-19 3-pointers.
Yankton will face Sioux Falls Washington for the third-place trophy Saturday at 5 p.m.
Consolation
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 53, HARRISBURG 51: The Golden Eagles held on to advance to the consolation championship with the tight win over the Tigers.
It was close throughout, with Aberdeen Central leading 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, 27-24 at halftime and 38-33 heading into the fourth.
Harrisburg battled back in the fourth but the Golden Eagles held on for the win.
Noah Behrends led Aberdeen with 13 points, followed by Harrison Reede with 12 and San Rohlfs with 10.
Conner Geddes led all scorers for the Tigers with 18 points (5-of-12 3s), with Andrew Walter scoring 11 and Blaze Lubbers 10.
Aberdeen Central will take on Brandon Valley for fifth place at 2:30, while Harrisburg will face Mitchell for seventh at noon.
BRANDON VALLEY 75, MITCHELL 65: The Lynx jumped out to a 23-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised past the Kernels and will play in the consolation championship game Saturday.
Mitchell bounced back in the second to cut the lead to 32-20 at halftime, but Brandon Valley put the game away in the third with a 28-16 advantage.
Jackson Hilton led Brandon Valley with 22 points, followed by Jaksen Deckert with 15 and Aydin Lloyd with 12 points.
Zane Alm led Mitchell with 18 points and Lucas Moller scored 12.