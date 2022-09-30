Roosevelt scores on big plays to overwhelm Central

Sioux Falls Roosevelt scored three touchdowns on explosive plays longer than 28 yards to defeat Rapid City Central 47-18 Friday at O’Harra Stadium.

The Rough Riders finished the contest with 383 yards of total offense, intercepted three passes and forced a fumble to take control of the contest.

It marked the first win of the season for Roosevelt (1-5) as Central (0-6) struggled to put together a complete game despite some promising moments.

“We did some good things tonight and had some bright spots but we have to get 11 guys to do their job all at one time,” Central head coach Neal Cruce said. “There was probably a 10-minute span of the game where they had a bunch of big plays and boosted their lead to 30 points.”

Central finished the contest with 134 yards of total offense. Quarterback Ryan Wetch completed 9 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.

Seniors Sawyer Saucerman and Jaxon Fairchild each scored a touchdown on their senior night. Saucerman rushed for a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter and Fairchild caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Wetch in the second quarter.

Cruce said he’s proud of the way his seniors continue to show up and compete despite the team’s limited numbers and difficult start to the year.

“I know that where I come from being tough, mentally and emotionally, and being bulletproof goes a long way,” Cruce said. “These guys are becoming that way because they don’t care what anybody says, they just go play and it’s all about their teammates and being a Cobbler.”

Jackson Brouwer completed 13 of 16 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns for Roosevelt. Jaxsen Grevengoed rushed 14 times for 130 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 62 yards and another score.

The Rough Riders gave the Cobblers plenty of opportunities and fumbled the ball seven times, but only lost two.

Roosevelt racked up six penalties for 80 yards, while Central committed eight penalties for 75 yards.

“There were a few questionable officiating calls where we saw the plays immediately on Huddle Live, but I don’t cry over spilled milk,” Cruce said.

Roosevelt struck first in the contest with a seven-play, 71-yard scoring drive in 3 minutes, 41 seconds to take an early 6-0 lead. The Rough Riders reached the end zone on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Brouwer to Tayden Nave.

Central responded at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter with a 31-yard field goal by Jaxon Vermundson to cut its deficit to 10-3 with 7:11 left in the opening half.

After a favorable kick return, the Rough Riders returned the favor with a 53-yard touchdown run by Grevengoed to make it 12-3 with 10:18 left in the second quarter.

After a three-and-out, Roosevelt marched down the field again, scored on a 2-yard Grevengoed run and tacked on a 2-point conversion to extend its lead to 20-3 with 7:11 left in the quarter.

Roosevelt took over on an interception on the first play of the ensuing drive at the Central 9-yard line. Brouwer capitalized one play later with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mason DeSchepper and made it 26-3 with 6:12 left in the half.

Central answered on the following series with the 34-yard touchdown pass from Wetch to Fairchild and cut its deficit to 26-10 with 3:53 left in the quarter.

Roosevelt, however, added two more touchdowns to close out the half and entered the locker room with a 40-10 lead and cruised to a 47-18 win with a running clock in the second half.

Central returns to action next Friday at No. 3 Harrisburg (4-1).