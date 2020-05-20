Roosevelt Swim Center users can receive refund due to closure, Allender says

"These are all financial decisions. These are not decisions based on disease transmission or social distancing or any of that type of thing," he said. "We couldn't even get to that analysis because of the financial implications here. It's very important that we just try to be patient and understand that the city has an obligation to only spend the funds that we have available and we do not incur debt for general operations, so these cuts are necessary."

Allender also reminded citizens of the upcoming June 2 election and the importance of voting for city, county and state candidates.

The Pennington County Auditor's Office website has information about the election, including polling place lists, candidate lists and deadline information.

Allender said those who received mail-in absentee ballots should submit those to the auditor's office or vote in person.

"We have City Council positions up for grabs and there are legislative positions. It's important," Allender said. "We have become accustomed to an under 20% voter turnout rate in Rapid City and that is the opposite of what should be happening in today's world."