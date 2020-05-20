Roosevelt Swim Center users can receive refund due to closure, Allender says

Residents who purchased annual passes to Roosevelt Swim Center can receive either an extension or a refund of their payments while the facility is closed, Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday.
"People can call the Parks and Recreation office directly, they'll do one of two things — they'll refund that money for annual passes, or they'll extend that time into 2021," Allender said. "So, no private money from customers will be lost. They can either have it back or used in the coming months."
The Roosevelt Swim Center has been closed since March 7 when coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings were first explored. The closure was extended as city ordinances temporarily restricted public gatherings to 10 people.
Allender proposed more than $6.6 million in budget cuts Monday to the City Council as the revenue fallout continues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of those cuts include keeping the Roosevelt Swim Center closed until Sept. 1 and not opening the three outdoor city pools for the summer season.
At a Wednesday press conference, Allender said the decision to keep the pool facilities closed is purely a financial reason and not because of continued spread of COVID-19.
"These are all financial decisions. These are not decisions based on disease transmission or social distancing or any of that type of thing," he said. "We couldn't even get to that analysis because of the financial implications here. It's very important that we just try to be patient and understand that the city has an obligation to only spend the funds that we have available and we do not incur debt for general operations, so these cuts are necessary."
Allender also reminded citizens of the upcoming June 2 election and the importance of voting for city, county and state candidates.
The Pennington County Auditor's Office website has information about the election, including polling place lists, candidate lists and deadline information.
Allender said those who received mail-in absentee ballots should submit those to the auditor's office or vote in person.
"We have City Council positions up for grabs and there are legislative positions. It's important," Allender said. "We have become accustomed to an under 20% voter turnout rate in Rapid City and that is the opposite of what should be happening in today's world."
As the summer tourist season arrives over Memorial Day weekend, Allender said an increase in visitors to the Black Hills area is expected, but maybe not to the level in previous years. The mayor said Rapid City should be a welcoming community even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"If you're a tourist, my advice is to treat the town that you are visiting with an equal respect as you treat your own town in terms of protecting the people you are visiting from any illness you may be carrying, to practice social distancing, to be respectful of the whole population," Allender said. "If you are a hometown resident watching tourists come in, first of all, it's not appropriate or fair to assume that only infected tourists are going to come here."
The mayor said people across the country are anxious to get out of their homes and visit places like the Black Hills.
"It us up to all of us to let this tourist season happen, make the visit as safe and as productive as fun as pos siblewhile being respectful and not treat tourists as if they are trying to kill you because they're not," Allender said. "They're here because they have been cooped up in their homes just like all of us have been. They want to get out and see one of the most beautiful places on the planet and that is the Black Hills area of South Dakota."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
