Roosevelt takes advantage of fast start to sack sputtering Stevens

SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Fall Roosevelt showed up ready to play and led Rapid City Stevens 14-0 after the first 25 seconds of play on Saturday night at Howard Wood Field.

The Rough Riders opened their game against the Raiders with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to go up 7-0 just 16 seconds in.

On the ensuing kickoff, Roosevelt recovered an onside kick at the Stevens 31-yard line. Then, on the first play from scrimmage, Jaxsen Grevengoed rushed for a 31-yard touchdown to give his team a 14-0 lead with 11:35 left in the period.

The hole proved too deep for the Raiders (2-6) to dig out of, as the Rough Riders (3-5) cruised to a 47-3 home victory.

“When you spot a team 14 points, on a kickoff return and a kickoff we don’t recover, that's tough,” Stevens head coach Michael Scott said. “We dug a really deep hole for ourselves and I said ‘Men, this is a situation where we have to fight or it’ll get a lot worse than it is already.’”

The Raiders struggled to move the football in the opening half as they pressed to try and mount a comeback. They started to make some progress in the third quarter, but a fumble and 35 yards in penalties caused the offense to stall.

Stevens managed just 42 yards and two first downs in the first half and entered the break trailing 34-0.

“We worked these plays with the kids all week and we’ve run the same offense all season but then we had some senseless penalties,” Scott said. “We had a good drive at the end of the first half but we turned it over. We had a couple of big plays and then had some penalties. We constantly shoot ourselves in the foot.”

The Rough Riders outgained the Raiders 358 yards to 150 yards in the contest and Roosevelt racked up 15 first downs to Stevens’ five.

Roosevelt totaled 244 rushing yards, as Grevengoed led all rushers with 131 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Talon Stief added 73 yards on 11 carries.

Rough Riders quarterback Jackson Brouwer completed 10 of 15 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive back Keontay Rawls made the biggest impact in terms of all-purpose yards. The senior finished with 198 on two 99-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns, one at the start of the game and one in the fourth quarter.

Stevens quarterback Jed Jenson completed 14 of 24 passes for 130 yards. He was sacked five times for a loss of 24 yards.

Beck Morgan led the Raiders at wide receiver with four catches for 65 yards.

Stevens (2-6) returns to action Thursday against rival Rapid City Central (0-8) in its regular season finale at O'Harra Stadium.

“We have to play, that’s our problem,” Scott said. “We’ve come out (this year) and haven’t played to our true potential. We have to do that against Central and if we don’t come out and play well, the game isn’t going to end well.”