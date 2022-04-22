Rosebud Sioux treasurer accused of meth use, failing to appear in court

Rosebud Sioux Tribe Treasurer Stephen Denoyer III failed to appear in Oglala Sioux tribal court for possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, according to a statement released by the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s office of the president on Friday.

The alleged consumption occurred when Denoyer checked into Prairie Winds Hotel on the Pine Ridge Reservation on Sept. 22, 2019 and stayed overnight. The next day, his hotel room reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine use and, “substances located in the room tested positive for methamphetamine,” the news release said.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe intends to seek restitution of $37,266.47 in alleged damages caused to the hotel room by Denoyer. The Prairie Winds Casino and Hotel is owned and operated by the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Oglala Sioux Tribal Law Enforcement arrested Denoyer and charged him with possession and ingestion of methamphetamines after the alleged incident. He was then released from jail, but did not appear in court, according to the statement.

The OST said Denoyer was “picked up again” in October 2021 after a bench warrant was issued. Denoyer then failed to appear at his March 2 court date. Another court date has been set for May 19.

“The Oglala Sioux Tribe will not tolerate methamphetamine use on its reservation. Mr. Denoyer is innocent of the charges until proven guilty by court of law,” the statement concluded.

OST President Kevin Killer told the Journal on Friday that OST officials are not aware of Denoyer’s whereabouts but made no further comment.

The Journal contacted Denoyer's office on Friday. An employee told the Journal Denover was unavailable. The employee said Denoyer is still working in the treasurer's office and alleged some of the information put out by Pine Ridge officials is "untrue," but she declined to elaborate.

An April 14 livestream recording of a Rosebud Sioux Tribal Council meeting shows Denoyer giving the official treasurer’s report.

The position of treasurer is one of 24 elected tribal council positions — four officials and 20 council members — on the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Council. Denoyer is serving his second two-year term as treasurer. He was elected for the first time in 2019 and was sworn into his position on Sept. 3, 2019, less than three weeks before the alleged hotel incident.

The Journal reached out to Steven DeNoyer, director of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, but did not hear back.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

