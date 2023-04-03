A 17-year-old girl from Parmelee appeared in Pennington County Court on the adult docket on Monday morning for allegedly driving her vehicle at a Box Elder Police officer on Sunday and leading law enforcement on a chase in a relative's vehicle she was not permitted to use, according to prosecutors.

Kylee Young, who appeared in court in a Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center uniform, is charged in a criminal complaint with felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony aggravated eluding, felony failure to stop in the case of an accident, misdemeanor possession of alcohol by a minor and misdemeanor speeding.

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue referenced law enforcement reports in court on Monday that said Young tried to back into a Box Elder Police officer on Sunday after he pulled her over for going 47 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer was able to jump out of the way, but Young allegedly still hit two vehicles, including a police vehicle.

According to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, Young led officers on a chase that got up to 75 mph and ended when the vehicle hit a snow bank.

Because of the severity of the alleged felonies, Young appeared in adult court before Bogue. In South Dakota, juveniles over 16 years old charged with one of the five most extreme felonies, classes A, B, C, 1 and 2, are tried in adult court and are subject to adult penalties.

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated eluding are both class 2 felonies. If convicted, Young would face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. Failing to stop at an accident, a class 6 felony, carries a maximum of two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine. The misdemeanors have a maximum penalty of 30 days in the county jail and up to a $4,000 fine.

Bogue asked Young if she understood her rights.

"I feel like I have an understanding of them," she said.

Young could request a transfer hearing to have her case moved to juvenile court, which adds a layer of privacy to cases as well as different sentences.

The burden lies with the defendant to prove the court should move a case to juvenile court, according state statute. During a transfer hearing process, the court holds an assumption it's in the public's best interest for the case to remain in adult court.

Young is entitled to a preliminary hearing before a judge where the state must prove there is adequate evidence to formally arraign her on the charges.

Bogue set Young's bond at $250 cash only, and the clerk's office scheduled a preliminary hearing for 1:45 p.m. on April 18. Preliminary hearings are cancelled in the event a grand jury hears the evidence and issues an indictment.