EDITOR'S NOTE: This column, written by Denise Ross, was originally published on Nov. 15, 2004, while she was working for the Rapid City Journal. It is being re-published today in tribute to Ross, who died of cancer Friday at age 48.
Two years ago, during the tense buildup to the 2002 election, I spent a week on Capitol Hill.
I shadowed the three members of South Dakota's congressional delegation for a day each. The day I shadowed then-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, I spent most of the day cooling my heels in the waiting room of his ornate office off the Senate chambers in the Capitol.
To keep me entertained, the press secretary who was responsible for me took me out onto the balcony, a breathtaking spot that overlooks the National Mall and much of the Smithsonian Institution and is perched beneath the Capitol dome.
There, growing up from between the granite slabs was a flower, a petunia delicate in its willowy texture and bold in its hot pink color.
As is demonstrated every day in ways both large and small, nature had triumphed over human endeavors.
Edgar's life
The morning before the Nov. 2, 2004, election, I was at a funeral for the man who married my grandmother in the late '80s, a few years after my grandfather died. I guess you'd call Edgar my stepgrandpa. He was best known for two things.
First, he never missed a weekly Mass, no matter where he was. After he married Grandma, the two attended Catholic services on Saturday nights and Lutheran services on Sunday mornings. Saturday night family gatherings were often delayed a bit for their arrival.
Second, the longtime nightclub musician kept a group of one kind or another together in retirement for gigs at nursing homes and the veterans hospital at Fort Meade.
He was as faithful to those commitments as he was to Mass. He had a calendar full of engagements, and when our side of the family would ask Grandma if he couldn't slow down a bit, the answer was a firm "no."
At his funeral, the priest talked about how much Edgar gave. It wasn't money that mattered. It was his time and talents. He made sure to remember those who are too often forgotten.
In the end, it was a hallmark of his life.
Overcome bitterness
Two weeks after the election, a whole lot of the individuals who make up our divided state and nation remain bitter. It doesn't seem to matter whether they are on the side that won or the side that lost. My hairdresser tells me she knows couples who aren't speaking.
Democrats generally occupy ground somewhere between depression and scorn. Republicans are generally, well, still mad about something. Neither side could be considered gracious.
That passions run so high is to me a sign that our democracy is alive and well. That the two sides tend to see each other as enemies to be destroyed rather than opponents to be persuaded is cause for worry.
I humbly offer this suggestion. Whether it is "real" politics or office politics or household politics or neighborhood politics, try to be like that petunia and like Edgar.
Sprout and grow where no one expects it. Produce bold hot pink blooms. Be both delicate and strong. Don't let the inhospitable, hard edges already in place stop you.
Give of yourself to others where it will make a difference. Do it faithfully and without fanfare. If you think education is most important, volunteer at your neighborhood school. Health care? There are hospitals and nursing homes. The war in Iraq? There are families left behind on the homefront. Abortion? There are nonprofit groups, and one will suit your political position.
You know, the "ask not what your country can do for you" idea.
Of course, there are bigger public-policy questions at issue, but if what you really care about are the people affected by those policies rather than winning the argument, there are things you can do.
And who knows? After channeling those passions into tangible action, there might be no energy left to fight. The stark black and white of certitude might give way to a few gray tones. Republicans and Democrats might be able to look at each other as friendly rivals, rather than enemies. The prevailing view might become that the enemy of us all is spite.