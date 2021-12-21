Ross’s double-double helps STM top Hill City by 11

As the second half got underway Tuesday night, Reese Ross decided to take charge.

In a close, and frankly surprising, Black Hills Conference game where Hill City never quite went away, the St. Thomas More junior forward increased her aggressiveness offensively both in the paint and on the perimeter.

“With my ability to score on quick guards, or posting up on slower post players, I knew my capability on both ends of the court and I was just like, ‘I’m feeling. I’m going to take it to the hole or I’m going to shoot the open 3,’” she said.

That strategy worked in Ross’s favor, as she tallied 13 points in the third quarter to help build a double-digit lead for the No. 1 Cavaliers, who kept the Rangers at bay for a 49-38 victory in their home opener.

Ross finished with a double-double performance of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Mairin Duffy added 13 points, scoring 10 in the first half, and four assists for STM (4-1).

“She can be a threat most anywhere, but it’s the teamwork and the understanding to have the patience to get a good look and to move,” Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said of Ross. “We were stagnant at times tonight, very predictable, so we’ve got a lot to do. A lot to look at and a lot to learn, and (Hill City) is a good team that challenged us and exposed some things we've to work on.”

Abby Siemonsma hit five 3-pointers and paced Hill City (2-2) with 16 points, while Cassidy Moody and Lillie Ross chipped in six points apiece.

“They’re a good fundamental team, and it’s hard to beat a good fundamental team,” Rangers head coach Wade Ginsbach said of STM. “I like our team. Once we get that game experience and learn from our mistakes, then I like us down the stretch.”

St. Thomas More came out slow against a fast-paced Hill City squad that forced turnovers and held the host school without a field goal for nearly half the first quarter. Siemonsma notched a pair of 3s in the opening frame to keep things close and make it 10-9 Cavaliers heading into the second period.

“Our guard Abby, she was hot early, and that always helps open things down low,” Ginsbach said. “If they have to come out and guard her, then it’s going to open up something else down low.”

The post did open up, as Moody tallied back-to-back buckets to begin the second quarter and give the Rangers a 13-10 advantage. Ross and Duffy both warmed up, however, accounting for all 13 of the Cavaliers’ points in the frame and giving them a 23-19 lead at halftime. The duo combined for 22 points at the game’s midpoint.

Ross collected the first six points of the third quarter, but Hill City stayed close with consecutive baskets from Maggie Taylor (four points) and Anna Dean (two points) to make it a four-point contest at 29-25.

“They’re a good team. They’ve got three or four players who are extremely difficult to try and defend. They’re big, they’re physical, they’re athletic,” Kandolin said of Hill City. “They did a lot of things well, and I thought we were lackadaisical at times and didn’t take advantage of things we probably should have.”

St. Thomas More then began a 10-0 run to close out the period and start the fourth up by double digits. Ross had seven points on the stretch, including her lone 3-pointer of the night, to make it 39-25 after 24 minutes.

“We shut down their post (players). That was our main goal. We knew they had some size and we were willing to give up the 3 and have the point guards prove they can shoot,” Ross said. “They showed they could and we continued to make adjustments. We failed a little bit on the outside, but it’s a good experience and now we know we have a lot to work on as we go back into practice.”

Siemonsma drilled two more shots from deep in the fourth, but both were canceled out by 3s from freshman Sloane Keszler and Duffy as the Cavaliers kept their advantage above 11 in the final quarter.

“I don’t think we made any (adjustments),” Kandolin said. “We just happened to get a few more shots down then they did.”

St. Thomas More is back in action Dec. 30 for a meeting with Rapid City Christian (5-1) at Hart Ranch, while Hill City will head to Sioux Falls to compete in the Pentagon Classic at the Sanford Pentagon, with its first game slated to be against Sioux Valley (3-0).

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.