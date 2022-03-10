Ross sinks last-second bucket as STM grinds out defensive win over Lakota Tech in first round

BROOKINGS — In a battle between the best offense and the best defense in Class A, the question entering Thursday’s girls basketball state tournament opening-round game was which one would win out.

Turns out, it was the latter.

In the final seconds of a low-scoring game between No. 4 Lakota Tech and No. 5 St. Thomas More, one a newcomer to State and the other a perennial contender, Cavaliers junior Reese Ross leapt into the air to snag a pass in the paint from Mairin Duffy and banked in a contested go-ahead layup off the glass with 3.5 seconds to play.

“That’s a play we’ve always run, and it’s one that we always go to,” Ross said. “A lot of times we don’t get it, but I was like, I’m getting this ball and I’m going up strong. I’m going to the line or this is going in.”

The Tatanka’s ensuing heave into the front court was tipped by a Cavaliers player but fell into the hands of Shyleigh Richard, who launched a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that sailed wide of the rim, giving STM a 37-35 win and a semifinal meeting with No. 1 Wagner (22-1) on Friday.

“We wanted to make sure we kept everything in front of us, not try to let things go deep,” Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said of the final defensive stop. “We still just about let them go deep and they got a shot off. That’s one thing we’re going to have to fix. That just can’t happen. You can’t give them a shot opportunity.”

Ross finished with a game-high 20 points on 7 of 19 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double performance. Mairin Duffy added 10 points for St. Thomas More (20-3), which shot just 28% but held its opponent to a season-low scoring total.

Lakota Tech (20-2), which saw a 15-game winning streak snapped, got its playmakers off the bench as Moriah Morisette collected a team-high 13 points on 6 of 15 shooting and Shayla Bravo tallied 10 points as the only two players to reach double figures. The Tatanka were just below 30% from the floor and went 4-for-18 from 3-point range.

“We played hard on the defensive end. We just didn’t show up on the offensive end,” said Tatanka head coach Laura Big Crow, whose squad is playing in their first-ever state tournament. “We missed so many shots down low. They played until the final buzzer and finished, and we didn’t.”

Each team knocked down a pair of 3s in the opening quarter — Lakota Tech’s from Morisette and Tobi Carlow, STM’s from Duffy and Ross — as the contest was even at 10-10 after eight minutes.

Ross picked up her second foul less than halfway through the first but stayed on the floor. After scoring six points in a row in the second, reaching 11 total, she was nabbed with her third and sat out the remaining three minutes until halftime.

A midrange jumper from Duffy before that capped off an 8-4 stretch for the Cavaliers to begin the second period, and Scarlett Grimshaw’s corner 3 from the right wing, her lone points of the afternoon, in Ross’s absence helped them build a six-point advantage at 22-16. But the Tatanka answered with a 7-2 run, closing out the half with a Carlow 3 from the top of the key and a buzzer-beating jumper by Morisette from the free-throw circle to tie it 23-23.

“We got into foul trouble early, and that seemed to cause some problems, but otherwise I thought it wasn’t too bad,” Kandolin said. “We gave a lot of second-chance opportunities. I think they probably had to have had 10 or 12 points on second chance opportunities. That’s got to go away because against a Wagner team that’s just as tall and athletic, we can’t give up second-chance opportunities.”

In the most defensive quarter of them all — the Cavaliers edging the Tatanka 6-5 — Jada Mollman scored a bucket in the low post with 2:42 to play in the third period that served as the first points of the frame. Ross later converted a three-point play before Bravo sank a baseline layup in the closing minute, which started a 9-0 run and gave Lakota Tech a 35-29 lead in the fourth.

After Ross went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line, the junior forward tapped in a putback on a later possession to cut it back to a three-point contest. Duffy then knocked down a game-tying 3 with 1:29 to play in regulation.

“We just talked about confidence and composure, and just knowing that we still had around five minutes and 33 seconds when we were down by six,” Ross said. “And we were like, no matter what, this is our game because we still have offensive and defensive possessions that can make or break the game.”

Following an STM miss on a go-ahead opportunity, Lakota Tech grabbed possession with 38 seconds left. Contact by Grimshaw at the top of the key forced a turnover, however, and prompted Kandolin to call a timeout with 6.5 ticks remaining and the chance at a final play.

He drew one play up, but after seeing what the Tatanka came onto the floor with, had Duffy call timeout on the inbounds and constructed a new one.

“It’s a play that we’ve run before,” he said. “I imagined them being in a zone, so I made a zone play, and then when they came out in man I just wanted to see how they were going to guard and it looked like they were going to play tight and try and deny everything, so that play is drawn up to either get a 3 in the corner, or if they’re sealing tight, then there’s no backside and we’re able to throw it up to Reese, and she was able to finish it.”

Ross converted on the play, which prompted Big Crow to call a timeout and draw up her last-second try.

“No matter who we play in the tournament this weekend, it’s going to be a battle,” she said. “We know that, and that’s what I told them. When one team scores, the other one’s going to come back just as hard, so you’ve got to be ready.”

St. Thomas More and Wagner will tip off at 5 p.m. Mountain Time Friday at Frost Arena for a spot in the Class A title game, while Lakota Tech will face No. 8 Red Cloud (20-3) in the first consolation round at 11 a.m. at the same venue.

“We know they’ve been scoring a lot of points and we held them to a low number,” Ross said of the Tatanka. “I think it all came down to a mental game. It was an even game at halftime. We came out with the mentality, this is our game no matter what, so we just fought until the end and it turned out to go our way.”

