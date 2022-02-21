Rosters announced for 2022 Lakota All-Star basketball game

Rosters for the annual Lakota All-Star basketball game were announced Monday afternoon, comprised of 50 boys and girls high school student-athletes from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana.

This year's event is scheduled to take place April 23 at The Monument's Summit Arena, with the girls game tipoff slated for 2 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

A college division is also being added to event, with rosters set to be released in the near future.

Lakota All-Star Game rosters

Boys

Team Hehaka (Elk)

Nahcs Wahwassuck, Royal Valley (Kansas)

Rance Harrison, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte

Wakiyan Cuny, Little Wound

Lance Waddles, Evangelical Christian Prep (Louisiana)

Trey Yellow Boy, Little Wound

Beau Big Crow, Pine Ridge

Drake Young, St. Francis

Drew Bordeaux, Standing Rock

Toby Estes, Lyman County

Dathan Village Center, Solen (North Dakota)

Dylan Marshall, White River

Terrance Eastman, Todd County

Team Wanbli (Eagle)

Juron Adams, Tiospa Zina

Slade Cournoyer, Winner

Beau Donovan, Lakota Tech

Treysen Eaglestaff, Bismarck (North Dakota)

Zander Albers, Bismarck Legacy (North Dakota)

Carter Harrison, Standing Rock (North Dakota)

Vidale C'Bearing III, Wyoming Indian (Wyoming)

Keshaume Thigh, Lower Brule

Osceola Tyon, South Tama County (Iowa)

Jeremiah Shields, Crow Creek

Lawrence Rouse, Marty

Chaumbrey Romero, Wind River (Wyoming)

Jasiah Red Bear, Tiospa Zina

Girls

Team Anpo (Morning)

Wakinyela Bear, Meskwaki (Iowa)

Audrey Drapeau, Crow Creek

Rozee Drapeau, Crow Creek

Tobi Carlow, Lakota Tech

Tawni Rodriguez, Lakota Tech

Sonnie Scott, St. Francis

Josie Hill, Rapid City Central

McKadyn Chasing Hawk, Dupree

Waste' Little Spotted Horse, Canutillo (Texas)

Angelina LeBeau, Crow Creek

Stefonna Salomon, Bennett County

Ceymone Eagleman, Wakpala

Team Wicahpi (Star)

Maleighya Estes, White River

Allie Richards, Red Cloud

Sharissa Haas, Red Cloud

Patricia Carlow, Pine Ridge

Molina Whiteeyes, McLaughlin

Maddie Eagle, Standing Rock (North Dakota)

Holliday Thorton, Rapid City Christian

Alexis Walking Eagle, Todd County

Hannah Sazue, Crow Creek

Cassie Carter, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte

Savannah Martinez, Riverton (Wyoming)

Shawnee Lawrence, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte

Raina Ghost Bear, Red Cloud

