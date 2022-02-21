Rosters announced for 2022 Lakota All-Star basketball game

Rosters for the annual Lakota All-Star basketball game were announced Monday afternoon, comprised of 50 boys and girls high school student-athletes from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana.
This year's event is scheduled to take place April 23 at The Monument's Summit Arena, with the girls game tipoff slated for 2 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.
A college division is also being added to event, with rosters set to be released in the near future.
Lakota All-Star Game rosters
Boys
Team Hehaka (Elk)
Nahcs Wahwassuck, Royal Valley (Kansas)
Rance Harrison, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
Wakiyan Cuny, Little Wound
Lance Waddles, Evangelical Christian Prep (Louisiana)
People are also reading…
Trey Yellow Boy, Little Wound
Beau Big Crow, Pine Ridge
Drake Young, St. Francis
Drew Bordeaux, Standing Rock
Toby Estes, Lyman County
Dathan Village Center, Solen (North Dakota)
Dylan Marshall, White River
Terrance Eastman, Todd County
Team Wanbli (Eagle)
Juron Adams, Tiospa Zina
Slade Cournoyer, Winner
Beau Donovan, Lakota Tech
Treysen Eaglestaff, Bismarck (North Dakota)
Zander Albers, Bismarck Legacy (North Dakota)
Carter Harrison, Standing Rock (North Dakota)
Vidale C'Bearing III, Wyoming Indian (Wyoming)
Keshaume Thigh, Lower Brule
Osceola Tyon, South Tama County (Iowa)
Jeremiah Shields, Crow Creek
Lawrence Rouse, Marty
Chaumbrey Romero, Wind River (Wyoming)
Jasiah Red Bear, Tiospa Zina
Girls
Team Anpo (Morning)
Wakinyela Bear, Meskwaki (Iowa)
Audrey Drapeau, Crow Creek
Rozee Drapeau, Crow Creek
Tobi Carlow, Lakota Tech
Tawni Rodriguez, Lakota Tech
Sonnie Scott, St. Francis
Josie Hill, Rapid City Central
McKadyn Chasing Hawk, Dupree
Waste' Little Spotted Horse, Canutillo (Texas)
Angelina LeBeau, Crow Creek
Stefonna Salomon, Bennett County
Ceymone Eagleman, Wakpala
Team Wicahpi (Star)
Maleighya Estes, White River
Allie Richards, Red Cloud
Sharissa Haas, Red Cloud
Patricia Carlow, Pine Ridge
Molina Whiteeyes, McLaughlin
Maddie Eagle, Standing Rock (North Dakota)
Holliday Thorton, Rapid City Christian
Alexis Walking Eagle, Todd County
Hannah Sazue, Crow Creek
Cassie Carter, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
Savannah Martinez, Riverton (Wyoming)
Shawnee Lawrence, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
Raina Ghost Bear, Red Cloud