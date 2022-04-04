Rosters announced for Sanford Pentagon all-star basketball games

Nine West River athletes and a pair of coaches have been named to rosters for the Sanford Pentagon all-star girls and boys basketball games, slated for April 15 at the Sanford Pentagon.
The teams, comprised entirely of seniors, were selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. The girls game tips off at 7 p.m., followed by the boys at 8:30 p.m.
Rosters are listed below.
Boys
White Team
Head Coach: Brendan Sheppard, Flandreau
Assistant: Jeff Heisinger, McCook Central/Montrose
David Alpers, Sioux Falls O’Gorman
Hayden Ruesink, Sioux Valley
Mason Schelske, Wessington Springs
Kalen Garry, De Smet
Cael Lundin, Tea Area
People are also reading…
Grant Luikens, Potter County
Dylan Marshall, White River
Tash Lunday, Flandreau
Grafton Stroup, West Central
Cade Kandolin, St. Thomas More
Blue Team
Head Coach: Jeff Gruenhagen, De Smet
Assistant: Steve Erickson, Elkton-Lake Benton
Nathan Koole, Sioux Falls Christian
Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes
Caden Hinker, Mitchell
Rett Osthus, De Smet
Mikele Kambalo, Sioux Falls Washington
Drew Norberg, Watertown
Micah Johnson, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Cooper Logan, Potter County
Keshaume Thigh, Lower Brule
Sam Rohlfs, Aberdeen Central
Girls
White Team
Head Coach: John Hess, Wall
Assistant: Wade Ginsbach, Hill City
Kennadi Buchholz, De Smet
Mya Knippling, Chamberlain
Josie Hill, Rapid City Central
Jayda McNabb, Rapid City Stevens
Stevi Fallis, Red Cloud
Maleighya Estes, White River
Addy Kramer, West Central
Kaycee Groves, Faith
Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg
Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Roncalli
Blue Team
Head Coach: Tammy Lilly, Dakota Valley
Assistant: Molly Mason, Viborg-Hurley
Ainsley Shelsta, Brookings
Kylah Van Donkersgood, Sioux Falls Christian
Madelyn Bragg, Aberdeen Roncalli
Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley
Rylee Haldeman, West Central
Bella Swedlund, Winner
Hannah Bartscher, Ethan
Rachael Gerlach, Corsica-Stickney
Mackenzie Hemmer, Colman-Egan
Ellie Karolevitz, Yankton