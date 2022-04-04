 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Rosters announced for Sanford Pentagon all-star basketball games

Josie Hill

Rapid City Central's Josie Hill (14) goes to the basket in between the defense of Sioux Falls Lincoln's Addie Fawcett (14) and Sioux Falls Lincoln's Alicen Honner during seventh-place game of the Class AA State Tournament March 12 at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Matt Gade / Journal Staff

Nine West River athletes and a pair of coaches have been named to rosters for the Sanford Pentagon all-star girls and boys basketball games, slated for April 15 at the Sanford Pentagon.

The teams, comprised entirely of seniors, were selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. The girls game tips off at 7 p.m., followed by the boys at 8:30 p.m. 

Rosters are listed below.

Cade Kandolin

St. Thomas More's Cade Kandolin (20) goes to the basket around Sioux Valley's Alec Squires during the semifinals of the Class A State Tournament March 18 at Summit Arena.

Boys

White Team

Head Coach: Brendan Sheppard, Flandreau

Assistant: Jeff Heisinger, McCook Central/Montrose

David Alpers, Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Hayden Ruesink, Sioux Valley

Mason Schelske, Wessington Springs

Kalen Garry, De Smet

Cael Lundin, Tea Area

Grant Luikens, Potter County

Dylan Marshall, White River

Tash Lunday, Flandreau

Grafton Stroup, West Central

Cade Kandolin, St. Thomas More

Keshaume Thigh (copy)

Lower Brule's Keshaume Thigh (10) goes up for a layup against White River's Dylan Marshall in the Sioux's triple-overtime win over the Tigers in the semifinals of the Class B State Tournament March 18 at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

Blue Team

Head Coach: Jeff Gruenhagen, De Smet

Assistant: Steve Erickson, Elkton-Lake Benton

Nathan Koole, Sioux Falls Christian

Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes

Caden Hinker, Mitchell

Rett Osthus, De Smet

Mikele Kambalo, Sioux Falls Washington

Drew Norberg, Watertown

Micah Johnson, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Cooper Logan, Potter County

Keshaume Thigh, Lower Brule

Sam Rohlfs, Aberdeen Central

Jayda McNabb

Rapid City Stevens' Jayda McNabb (21) dribbles to the basket as Sioux Falls Jefferson's Cierra Watkins (3) defends during semifinals of the Class AA State Tournament March 11 at The Monument Ice Arena.

Girls

White Team

Head Coach: John Hess, Wall

Assistant: Wade Ginsbach, Hill City

Kennadi Buchholz, De Smet

Mya Knippling, Chamberlain

Josie Hill, Rapid City Central

Jayda McNabb, Rapid City Stevens

Stevi Fallis, Red Cloud

Maleighya Estes, White River

Addy Kramer, West Central

Kaycee Groves, Faith

Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg

Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Roncalli

Bella Swedlund

Winner's Bella Swedlund brings the ball up the court in the Warriors' Feb. 4 game at St. Thomas More.

Blue Team

Head Coach: Tammy Lilly, Dakota Valley

Assistant: Molly Mason, Viborg-Hurley

Ainsley Shelsta, Brookings

Kylah Van Donkersgood, Sioux Falls Christian

Madelyn Bragg, Aberdeen Roncalli

Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley

Rylee Haldeman, West Central

Bella Swedlund, Winner

Hannah Bartscher, Ethan

Rachael Gerlach, Corsica-Stickney

Mackenzie Hemmer, Colman-Egan

Ellie Karolevitz, Yankton

