Rosters set for Lakota All Star basketball games

Dale Pine Jr. didn't want to see the Lakota All Star Boys and Girls Basketball Games go by the wayside for a second straight year, and he said that watching the state basketball tournaments on television lit a fire in him.

He just needed to find a gym.

Now in its second year, the all-star games will be April 24 at the Barnett Arena of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at approximately 8 p.m.

"It kind of came together in the last minute and it was simply by watching the state tournament," Pine said. "It took a lot of work, a lot of connections reaching out to people that I both knew and was meeting for the first time. I'm glad that we got it done, and I think a big testament is to the fact that there hasn't been a lot more for kids to do, especially for the Native kids on the reservation. That really helped get a good pool of talent."

Along with players from South Dakota, other players are coming from Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, Kansas and even Florida.