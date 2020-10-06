Rotary Club, businesses helping to create a new hub for Lakota artists at Whiteclay

“The donations are coming in, too. We’ve gotten $600 form local people and more coming. We have tools being donated and supplies – all kinds of stuff,” Peterson said. “We’re hoping 20 to 30 makers will use this space.”

“We were approached by Rotary. We’re always excited to help with anything that promotes sewing,” said Tammy Larson, manager of The Sewing Center. “It’s always exciting to help with something that culturally enriches.”

Fills The Pipe-Bass learned beading and sewing from her grandmother. She said the quilting machine will help her produce star quilts more quickly and sell them less expensively than making quilts by hand. Fills The Pipe-Bass also is grateful the Whiteclay Makerspace will have lockers where artists and craftspeople can store their supplies instead of transporting them to and from home.

“It’s nice to get all the new equipment coming in,” she said. “I am so excited with this quilting machine. … If they’re open every day, I’ll be here.

Fill The Pipe-Bass moved from Denver to Pine Ridge a few years ago. Having a place to make and sell her jewelry and quilts means she’ll be better able to stretch her finances.