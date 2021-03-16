Rotary Club conducting virtual raffle to raise funds for Adult Day Center

Rotary Club of Rapid City is raffling thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes to benefit Adult Day Center of the Black Hills. Tickets for the virtual raffle are on sale now, and winners will be drawn April 15.

Adult Day Center of Black Hills provides daytime care and activities for elderly and disabled individuals who live with family members or caregivers. The Adult Day Center offers personal care and hygiene, education, cognitive activities, socialization, meals, exercise and recreation to support caregivers when they need a break or assistance in caring for their loved ones.

Rotary Club of Rapid City’s goal is to raise $5,000 or more for Adult Day Center. Rotary member Judy Olson Duhamel calls Adult Day Center of the Black Hills “one of the best-kept secrets in our community,” and supporting it is part of Rotary Club’s commitment to community service. All proceeds from the virtual raffle will go to Adult Day Center of the Black Hills.

“It’s the only place of its kind in Rapid City where a caregiver can bring in their loved one for a day, or five days a week,” said Duhamel, who also serves on the board of Adult Day Center of the Black Hills. “This is like taking a trip to another home for the day. It makes life interesting and maintains the dignity of every person.”