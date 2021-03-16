Rotary Club conducting virtual raffle to raise funds for Adult Day Center

Rotary Club of Rapid City is raffling thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes to benefit Adult Day Center of the Black Hills. Tickets for the virtual raffle are on sale now, and winners will be drawn April 15.
Adult Day Center of Black Hills provides daytime care and activities for elderly and disabled individuals who live with family members or caregivers. The Adult Day Center offers personal care and hygiene, education, cognitive activities, socialization, meals, exercise and recreation to support caregivers when they need a break or assistance in caring for their loved ones.
Rotary Club of Rapid City’s goal is to raise $5,000 or more for Adult Day Center. Rotary member Judy Olson Duhamel calls Adult Day Center of the Black Hills “one of the best-kept secrets in our community,” and supporting it is part of Rotary Club’s commitment to community service. All proceeds from the virtual raffle will go to Adult Day Center of the Black Hills.
“It’s the only place of its kind in Rapid City where a caregiver can bring in their loved one for a day, or five days a week,” said Duhamel, who also serves on the board of Adult Day Center of the Black Hills. “This is like taking a trip to another home for the day. It makes life interesting and maintains the dignity of every person.”
For those who care for loved ones at home 24 hours a day, seven days a week, getting a break to run errands or have time for themselves is a gift, Duhamel said.
Rotary Club of Rapid City members have amassed nearly 20 prizes and more will be added, Duhamel said. Tickets are $10 each and can be requested by emailing aakumarjr@gmail.com, by calling 605-390-6238, or by calling Duhamel at 605-343-2529 or 605-415-6631.
Prizes include a three-night stay at Barefoot Resort at Terry Peak, Native American art, a wine package, a rabbit hide painting, a private wine tasting with Eric Gardner, a $250 Downtown Rapid City gift card that can be used at any of 50 downtown businesses, a gift certificate for a meal for two from Catered Two Productions, a $100 gift card from Tally’s, a private screening at Elks Theatre, a $100 Walmart gift card, an Irish Dream gift basket, a gift basket from Boyd’s in Baken Park, and $100, $200 and $500 cash prizes.
For more information about Rotary Club of Rapid City, go to rapidcityrotary.org. For more information about Adult Day Center of the Black Hills, go to adultdaycenterbh.com.