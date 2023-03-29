Staff from Sen. Mike Rounds office will be holding Service Academy Days to give interested students and their families an opportunity to learn more about the U.S. service academies and the application process.

“Each year, I am honored to nominate our nation’s future military leaders to U.S. service academies,” Rounds said. “By attending an academy, not only will students have the opportunity to serve our nation and help lead the best military in the world, but they will receive an excellent education at a top-notch institution. I encourage young South Dakotans who are interested in more information to stop by and visit with my staff.”

Service Academy Day in Rapid City will be held at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Classroom Building Room 309, 501 East Saint Joseph Street on Saturday, April 22 from 9:30 — 11:30 AM.

Recommendations for the 2023-2024 freshman class (Class of 2027) have already been submitted. Applications for the 2024-2025 freshman class (Class of 2028) will be due October 1, 2023.

Nominations are available for the following institutions: the United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy at West Point, United States Naval Academy at Annapolis and United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Those interested in learning about the academy application process can find an informational packet on Rounds’ website or may reach out to Rounds’ Sioux Falls office.