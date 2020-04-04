Rounds: Gaming facilities impacted by the effects of COVID-19 should be eligible for small business relief program

Small businesses in the gaming industry create over 350,000 jobs in our country across 43 states. In my state, over 1,200 jobs can be directly attributed to the gaming industry in Deadwood, South Dakota, alone, with hundreds of additional jobs being created through tribal gaming enterprises. Leaving these types of small businesses out of important federal recovery efforts would prove to be crippling for South Dakota.

I understand that existing SBA policy as it relates to Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) under 13 C.F.R. § 123.301 prohibits any business that derives more than one-third of its gross annual revenue from legal gambling activities from applying for EIDL loans. However, the PPP is a totally new program that is separate and distinct from EIDL lending. Given the expansive nature of the PPP and the intent for every small business that wanted it to receive PPP assistance, it would make no sense to apply the one-third annual revenue from gambling threshold to small businesses under the PPP.