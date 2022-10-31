 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roundtable on Wednesday to focus on Amendment D, Medicaid expansion

A roundtable discussion about Amendment D and Medicaid expansion will be held at noon Wednesday in the conference room at Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, 150 Sherman St. in Deadwood. A light lunch and refreshments will be provided. Go to mobilize.us/sddecides/event/509434/ to register for the discussion.

The American Heart Association, in conjunction with South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, is hosting the event about Constitutional Amendment D, which would expand Medicaid in South Dakota if passed. The question will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Proponents for the amendment will use the event to highlight what the group says are benefits of Medicaid expansion. Time will be allotted for attendees to have questions answered about Amendment D.

The emcee will be Bill Walsh, founder of the Black Hills Forum and Press Club. Guest speakers will be: Tony Burke, government relations director for the American Heart Association; Anna Quinn, owner and founder of Hope Storm: Healing Coaching and Trauma Consulting; and Shawn Fischer, director of the Sturgis Ambulance Service and secretary of the South Dakota Ambulance Association.

