ROUNDUP: Post 320 splits series with Post 164

Lane Darrow collected four hits and three RBIs, while Gage Darrow and Peyton Ness added three hits apiece as Rapid City Post 320 blew past Spearfish Post 164 with an 11-1 win in six innings in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Spearfish.

Lane Darrow was a home run shy of the cycle, tallying two doubles and a triple, while Gage Darrow and Peyton Ness notched doubles and Gavyn Dansby, Isaac Dike and Mason Mehlhaff all scored two runs each. Dansby earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout and two walks in five innings.

Brady Hartwig and Noah Mollman picked up the only hits for Post 164, while Alec Sundsted scored its lone run.

SPEARFISH POST 164 2, RAPID CITY POST 320 1: Game 1's 10-run result gave way to a low-scoring affair in Game 2, as Spearfish eked out a close win over Rapid City for the series split.

Connor Comer got Spearfish on the board in the second inning when when he reached first base on an error before crossing the plate on an error off a ball put in play by Braden Ericks with two outs.

Peyton Ness tied the game in the fourth when he hit a leadoff single, and scored all the way from first on a two-out line-drive from Jace Wetzler into left field.