ROUNDUP: Post 320 splits series with Post 164

Lane Darrow collected four hits and three RBIs, while Gage Darrow and Peyton Ness added three hits apiece as Rapid City Post 320 blew past Spearfish Post 164 with an 11-1 win in six innings in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Spearfish.
Lane Darrow was a home run shy of the cycle, tallying two doubles and a triple, while Gage Darrow and Peyton Ness notched doubles and Gavyn Dansby, Isaac Dike and Mason Mehlhaff all scored two runs each. Dansby earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout and two walks in five innings.
Brady Hartwig and Noah Mollman picked up the only hits for Post 164, while Alec Sundsted scored its lone run.
SPEARFISH POST 164 2, RAPID CITY POST 320 1: Game 1's 10-run result gave way to a low-scoring affair in Game 2, as Spearfish eked out a close win over Rapid City for the series split.
Connor Comer got Spearfish on the board in the second inning when when he reached first base on an error before crossing the plate on an error off a ball put in play by Braden Ericks with two outs.
Peyton Ness tied the game in the fourth when he hit a leadoff single, and scored all the way from first on a two-out line-drive from Jace Wetzler into left field.
Kaiden Feyereisen tallied the winning run for Post 164 in the sixth when he hit a leadoff single and was later driven in on an Aiden Haught sacrifice-fly.
Spearfish Post 164 plays in Gillette on Friday.
Club Baseball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 13, DOUGLAS 3: Kyle Driscoll went 4 for 4 and collected three RBIs as the Raiders topped the Patriots in five innings Tuesday.
Haiden Studer added two runs and two RBIs on three hits for Stevens, and Conner Knudsen earned three RBIs and two runs on three hits.
Morgan Sandall went 2 for 3 for the Patriots with two runs, and Preston Clark went 2 for 3 with one run and one RBI.
High School Track & Field
STEVENS PLACES 6TH AT WARRIOR INVITE: Taylor Witt shot an 11-over-81 to lead the Raiders to a sixth-place performance Monday at the Warrior Invitational at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
Teammate Tanna Phares placed fifth with an 81, losing the tiebreaker to Witt, while Holland Post finished tied for 22nd with an 89 and Reese Howard shot a 94, good for a tie for 30th place.
Stevens is scheduled to compete in the West River Challenge on Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.