Royals hand Hardhats first state loss

For the third time in three games, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats were in the middle of a tight contest at the South Dakota American Legion State Senior A Baseball Tournament.

For the first time, though, the Hardhats came out on the short end. Renner Post 307 handed Post 22 its first loss in the tournament by scoring two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-4 win Sunday in Brandon.

With the win, the Royals have now advanced to the state title game Tuesday, while the Hardhats will have to win three games for their 44th state title in program history.

Post 22 returns to action Monday at 4:30 p.m. MDT to take on Sioux Falls East Post 15.

“On the good side of things we competed all game long. I was encouraged by that,” Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. “We never gave up and competed all of the way trough. But way too many defensive mistakes to win a playoff baseball game.”

Renner jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, only to see the Hardhats scored all four of its runs in the top of the third for its lone lead of the game. The Royals came back with a run in the bottom of the third to tie the game and that is how it stood until the bottom of the sixth.