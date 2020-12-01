Rubio returns with sharper perspective and skills

With the Jazz, he mostly thrived next to Donovan Mitchell. After signing with the Suns as a free agent last year, deferring interest from the Timberwolves because he didn't feel ready to return, he meshed well with Devin Booker. Over the last three seasons Rubio has posted the three best field goal percentages and scoring averages of his nine-year career. He shot a career-best 36.1% from 3-point range in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

Whether he comes off the bench to spell D'Angelo Russell or plays next to him in a three-guard lineup, the 30-year-old Rubio will only enhance the improved depth around star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Ricky does things that don't always show up on the box score, and he impacts winning in a way where he can help young players grow, and that's what the thought process behind this was," Saunders said. "It's documented, mine and his relationship, but yesterday, when we talked in my office, it was basketball and how we're going to improve this team and how we're going to build a winner, and that's our goal here."