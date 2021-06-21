 Skip to main content
Rufledt hits walkoff single as Stars win in Albuquerque
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Rufledt hits walkoff single as Stars win in Albuquerque

Ryan Rufledt lined the first pitch he saw into right field, driving home Gavyn Dansby from second in the bottom of the seventh for the walkoff win as the Rapid City Post 320 Stars beat the Marucci Athletics 8-7 Monday in the Pathway Baseball Tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Rufledt also hit a game-tying sacrifice-fly in the fourth inning to level things at 7-7. He finished 1 for 3.

Dansby tallied two RBIs along with his game-winning run as part of a 2 for 4 day, while Peyton Ness collected two runs and Mason Mehlhaff and Jace Wetzler both doubled in their two-hit performances.

Jett Wetzler earned the win on the mound in relief, tossing 3 2/3 hitless innings and striking out three without surrendering a walk on 45 pitches.

Post 320 (12-16) continues the Pathway Baseball Tournament against Utah-based RA Academy on Tuesday.   

