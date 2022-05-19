Runners bring Special Olympics torch through downtown Rapid City

The Special Olympics Flame of Hope didn’t light on Thursday due to windy conditions in Rapid City, but that didn't extinguish the flame in the heart of runners who carried the torch through downtown for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

The LETR is meant to honor the athletes participating in the 2022 South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games from Thursday thorough Saturday. About 20 people walked from the corner of Sixth Street and Columbus Street in Rapid City to Main Street Square. The torch began its journey in Vermillion on Sunday and made its way across the state for opening ceremonies in Spearfish on Thursday evening.

The LETR is a grassroots fundraising campaign to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics South Dakota programs, according to an executive proclamation approved by the Pennington County Board of Commissioners. Brian Mueller, chief deputy at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, read the proclamation at the start of the run. He told the Journal local law enforcement and law enforcement across the state are supportive of the Special Olympics.

“Once you get to see the joy on these athletes' faces when they’re participating, it’s very infectious. We just want to get involved and help,” Mueller said.

Local law enforcement showed their support by blocking off Sixth Street for the run and participating. Deputies and officers from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the Watertown Police Department, and the Rapid City Police Department, including Chief Don Hedrick traveled with the group. Retired law enforcement members also attended.

Special Olympics officials and athlete Patrick Sabrowski carried the torch. Patrick's sister, Valerie Sabrowski, and his father, Joe Sabrowski, accompanied him. Valerie said Patrick is autistic and doesn’t communicate much, but he plays bocce ball — his specialty — and participates in shot put, swimming and track.

Special Olympics brings the Sabrowski family together. Joe is a coach, and Valerie is a unified player who participates in unified sports, which include athletes who are disabled and athletes who are not disabled. Valerie said she’s with her brother “all the time.”

“He enjoys it. He’s always got a smile on his face. He’s the true essence of what the Special Olympics should be. He’s not there to win all the time. He’s there to just be there and participate and enjoy his time with his friends and teammates,” Valerie said.

Joe, who lives with Patrick in addition to coaching, said he’s always loved sports. He coaches high school soccer and became involved with Special Olympics in 2010 when Patrick’s teacher asked him to volunteer as a soccer coach. Since then, he’s helped with almost every sport. A former member of the Air Force, Joe said he’s “all for law enforcement” and the help they provide to athletes. In 2022, the torch event and other fundraising activities raised over $454,000 for Special Olympics South Dakota, according to Pennington County’s executive proclamation.

“I think what they do is fantastic to help Special Olympics and promote the athletes and what they do — giving them opportunities to compete,” Joe said.

To close off the event, Mayor Steve Allender declared May 16-20 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Dakota Week in Rapid City.

“(I) urge all citizens to observe this week with their time to make a better tomorrow for our community,” Allender said. “Congratulations and thank you all for what you do.”

According to a press release from Special Olympics South Dakota, the actual running portion has evolved over the years from running the interstate, to the current format, where officers travel to cities and invite local law enforcement, Special Olympics athletes and the public to come and join them as they carry the Flame of Hope through the city.

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is so much more than just a run to Special Olympics South Dakota,” said Darryl Nordquist, president/CEO of Special Olympics South Dakota in a statement. “The awareness and funds that the Torch Run has raised has created a movement and helped provide new opportunities, competitions and programs for the athletes of Special Olympics South Dakota. The dedication and commitment from Law Enforcement across the state has been amazing and we thank you for your continued support.”

Special Olympics South Dakota is a year-round program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 2,750 athletes in more than 50 communities train and compete in over 27 olympic-type sports.

Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with other athletes, their families and the community. There is no fee to participate in Special Olympics.

