Running game, pass defense powers Central to shutout of Douglas

The Douglas football team is still searching for its first points of the year.
Its third shutout loss to open the season came at the hands of Rapid City Central, which utilized power running on offense and a dominant pass defense to earn its first win of the season with a 27-0 victory Friday night at O’Harra Stadium.
“Most importantly, our seniors got a win on their homecoming. We’re excited about that,” Cobblers head coach Neal Cruce said. “We’ll enjoy this tonight, but Sunday we’re going back to film and we’re going back to work on the next opponent.”
Central (1-2) totaled 347 yards on the ground, led by Lane Darrow, who collected 164 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown. Jace Johnson picked up 86 yards on four carries with a score and Aiden Mason added 65 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Wetch went 6 of 10 in the air for 55 yards.
“All we did was make sure our O-line’s splits were correct,” Cruce said of the running game. “And we tried to run some counters and some backside action things that would keep their backside linebackers from pursuing the play too much.”
Matthew Denekamp completed 6 of 17 passes for 25 yards and threw two interceptions for Douglas (0-3), while Payton DeWitt ran for 108 yards on 19 carries and fumbled twice.
“We moved the ball decently, we just made some mistakes,” Patriots head coach Dan Maciejczak said. “(Central) wasn’t better than we were, they just didn’t make as many mistakes as we did, so we’ve just got a lot of work to do and we’ll keep going.”
Douglas looked poised to score on the game’s opening drive when it moved the ball from its own 29-yard line to the opposing 22 on 15 plays. On the 16th, however, Amarion Sailer reached into the air and hauled in an interception in the end zone for Central.
Three plays later, Johnson took a snap out of a wildcat formation and sprinted down the middle of the field for an 80-yard touchdown run to get the Cobblers on the board in the first quarter.
On Central’s next possession, a 41-yard burst by Darrow set up first-and-goal, and Seth Davis punched it in from 5 yards out to make it 13-0 with 9:41 to play in the first half.
Later in the frame, a botched punt attempt by the Cobblers that had the kicker scurrying for the first down led to injuries to both teams. Davis was flagged for targeting, launching with his helmet, and subsequently ejected. The Patriots retaliated with an illegal blindside hit on the next play.
Eighth personal foul penalties, including six unsportsmanlike conduct calls, were made in the contest.
“We were physical tonight, and it got chippy. The crowd was into it, and everybody was fired up and excited,” Cruce said. “It seems like a lot of people were almost uncomfortable with it, but we want to be a very physical, aggressive football team. That’s our goal.”
Following a Korbin Madsen sack on Denekamp, DeWitt was able to keep a Douglas drive going with a 37-yard run. The Patriots moved the ball down to the opposing 16 for a 32-yard field goal before halftime, but the kick was deflected by Bridger Harmon Sharp.
On the first play after a Douglas turnover-on-downs early in the third quarter, Darrow made a move and raced past defenders for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 20-0.
Jace Anderson picked off Denekamp at his 38 on an aired-out throw downfield on a third-and-22, which led to a 6-yard score from Mason on the ground to give Central a 27-point advantage heading into the final frame.
“We’ve just got to cut down on mental mistakes. The mental part is killing us sometimes,” Maciejczak said. “We get tired, we jump offsides, and those are things that we can fix that would also help us get into the end zone.”
Central travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt next Saturday, while Douglas hosts Pierre T.F. Riggs on Friday.
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com