Running game, pass defense powers Central to shutout of Douglas

“We moved the ball decently, we just made some mistakes,” Patriots head coach Dan Maciejczak said. “(Central) wasn’t better than we were, they just didn’t make as many mistakes as we did, so we’ve just got a lot of work to do and we’ll keep going.”

Douglas looked poised to score on the game’s opening drive when it moved the ball from its own 29-yard line to the opposing 22 on 15 plays. On the 16th, however, Amarion Sailer reached into the air and hauled in an interception in the end zone for Central.

Three plays later, Johnson took a snap out of a wildcat formation and sprinted down the middle of the field for an 80-yard touchdown run to get the Cobblers on the board in the first quarter.

On Central’s next possession, a 41-yard burst by Darrow set up first-and-goal, and Seth Davis punched it in from 5 yards out to make it 13-0 with 9:41 to play in the first half.

Later in the frame, a botched punt attempt by the Cobblers that had the kicker scurrying for the first down led to injuries to both teams. Davis was flagged for targeting, launching with his helmet, and subsequently ejected. The Patriots retaliated with an illegal blindside hit on the next play.