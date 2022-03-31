Rush acquire defenseman at trade deadline

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that they have traded forward Brett Van Os and defenseman Elijah Vilio to the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for defenseman Kyle Rhodes.

Rhodes joins the Rush after putting up six goals and 11 assists over 49 games for the Admirals. The Ashburn, Virginia native played in the major junior OHL for the Guelph Storm and has also appeared for the Tulsa Oilers and the South Carolina Stingrays in his pro career. In 111 career ECHL games, he has 19 goals and 18 assists.

Van Os has played 33 games for the Rush and has eight goals and 12 assists. Vilio appeared in six games with Rapid City and has a goal and an assist. The trade was completed ahead of the ECHL’s trade deadline, which was 1 p.m. Thursday.

Rapid City continues its week of games in Utah against the Grizzlies on Friday night. The Rush overtook the Grizzlies for first place in the Mountain Division on Wednesday with a 4-3 win.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0