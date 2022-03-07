Rush acquire rookie defenseman Vilio, release Powell

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that rookie defenseman Elijah Vilio has been acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators, and defenseman Jay Powell has been placed on waivers.

Vilio's acquisition fulfills the future considerations portion of a Nov. 17, 2021 trade in which the Rush traded away forward Kameron Kielly.

Vilio, a 24-year-old from Aldergrove, British Columbia, comes to the Black Hills after appearing in 50 games for Atlanta, where he tallied nine goals and 13 assists. He is in his first professional season out of Trinity Western University in Canada, where he combined for 20 goals and 36 assists over 66 games in his career.

Powell was signed on March 3 and appeared in two games for the Rush, recording two penalty minutes and a plus-2 plus/minus rating.

The Rush will next take the ice on Friday, March 18 for the first of three games in three days against the Kansas City Mavericks at The Monument Ice Arena.

