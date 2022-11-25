Rush activate Brett Gravelle off injured reserve

The Rapid City Rush announced on Friday that winger Brett Gravelle has been activated from injured reserve.

Gravelle has been on IR for the entirety of the regular season after sustaining a preseason injury.

During the 2021-22 season, he tallied 29 goals and 28 assists over 68 games played. He led the Rush in goals and was second on the team with 57 points.

Rapid City also placed forward/defenseman Colton Leiter on injured reserve on Friday. Leiter has played 12 games for the Rush this season and recorded two assists.

Additionally, the Rush traded defenseman Callum Fryer to the Norfolk Admirals. That transaction completed the promised future considerations that went to Norfolk in the Tuesday trade that acquired defenseman Carter Robertson.

The Rush continue a three-game set against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.