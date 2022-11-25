 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush activate Brett Gravelle off injured reserve

  • 0
051122-rush2.jpg (copy)

Rush forward Brett Gravelle scores the first goal of the game for Rapid City against Utah on May 11.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush announced on Friday that winger Brett Gravelle has been activated from injured reserve.

Gravelle has been on IR for the entirety of the regular season after sustaining a preseason injury.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

During the 2021-22 season, he tallied 29 goals and 28 assists over 68 games played. He led the Rush in goals and was second on the team with 57 points.

Rapid City also placed forward/defenseman Colton Leiter on injured reserve on Friday. Leiter has played 12 games for the Rush this season and recorded two assists.

Additionally, the Rush traded defenseman Callum Fryer to the Norfolk Admirals. That transaction completed the promised future considerations that went to Norfolk in the Tuesday trade that acquired defenseman Carter Robertson.

The Rush continue a three-game set against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Thank you to the restaurants and stores who honor veterans with a discount at your business. Your gift is truly appreciated.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

Your Two Cents for Nov. 19

President Trump endorses Governor Noem and after the election, she throws him under the bus because he doesn’t offer “the best chance” for the…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 22

Your Two Cents for Nov. 22

Well, I'm not moving. South Dakota is my state, the same as anyone else who lives here, and I will continue to advocate for political programs…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News