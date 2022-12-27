 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush activate Leiter and Rhinehart off IR

Rapid City's Colton Leiter during the game against the Idaho Steelheads on Nov. 11 at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush announced a series of transactions on Tuesday.

Center/defenseman Colton Leiter has been activated off injured reserve, defenseman Rhett Rhinehart has been activated off injured reserve, forward Jon Martin has been placed on injured reserve and defenseman Simon Lavigne has been recalled by the AHL Calgary Wranglers.

Leiter returns to the active roster after missing the last 15 games on IR. He has appeared in 12 games for the Rush this season, seeing time both as a forward and a defenseman, and has recorded two assists. Over 54 games for Rapid City last season, he had 10 goals and 11 assists.

Rhinehart was placed on IR on November 9 and has missed the last 21 games. He has two assists over six games for Rapid City this season. Rhinehart is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers and is in his first professional season.

Martin last played on December 16 against Idaho and has missed the last four Rush games. He has played 24 games for the Rush this season and has eight goals and six assists.

Lavigne heads to Calgary for the third time this season. The rookie defenseman is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers and has not appeared in a game during his two stints with the team this season. For the Rush, he has four goals and eight assists in 22 games.

Rapid City will return to action at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night against the Tulsa Oilers for the first of six consecutive home games at The Monument Ice Arena.

