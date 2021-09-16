Rush add Valentini, Thompson

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that forward Ryan Valentini and defenseman Tristan Thompson have been signed for the 2021-22 season.

Valentini comes to Rapid City for what will be his first ECHL season. The 24-year-old native of Mississauga, Ontario, played professionally in Italy during the 2020-21 season for the Vipiteno Sterzing Broncos in the AlpsHL where he put up 10 goals and 22 assists in 32 games

“As Ryan enters his first pro season in North America, he will be looking to make a name for himself,” said Rush head coach Scott Burt. “He plays with pace and energy and we are excited to see what he brings to our team this season.”

Valentini played his junior hockey career in the OHL with the London Knights and Sudbury Wolves. In 2016-17, he notched 18 goals and 32 assists over 66 games with Sudbury. Valentini then played two years collegiately in Canada at the University of Guelph before turning pro.

“I’m excited to get to South Dakota and be a part of what they are building in Rapid City,” said Valentini. “I have heard nothing but great things about the organization and its fans.”