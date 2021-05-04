 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rush allow 4 shorthanded goals in loss to Utah
alert
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush allow 4 shorthanded goals in loss to Utah

{{featured_button_text}}
Rush

During their five-game winning streak, the Rapid City Rush had power-play goals in all fives games and went 9 of 15 during that stretch.

On Tuesday, the Rush's man-advantage unit was as opposite as one could be, giving up four shorthanded goals to the host Utah Grizzlies in a 5-3 loss in the first of four major games against their Western Conference foe.

Rapid City (29-24-4) played their fourth game in five days, and faced a Utah (24-21-11) squad that was without its leading goal-scorer, enforcer and head coach. The Rush remain 0.017 percentage points, ahead of the Grizzlies in the fourth and final playoff position, meaning a regulation loss in Wednesday's meeting would knock them down to fifth.

Peter Quenneville extended his points streak to seven games and put Rapid City on the board when he potted a rebound at 10:55 of the first period. Ty Lewis tied the contest with Utah's first shorthanded goal at 13:34 of the middle frame before Avery Peterson tallied his league-leading 25th goal only 26 seconds later on a power play.

Travis Barron's shorty came at 16:18 of the second to level the game 2-2, but defenseman Charlie Curti scored with 14 seconds left in the period to keep to keep the lead with the Rush at the second intermission.

Barron then proceeded to tally a hat trick in the third period alone, all shorthanded goals. He scored the equalizer at 8:08, the go-ahead goal at 13:07 and the insurance mark at 19:01 on an empty-netter to finish with four total goals.

Barron's three shorthanded goals tied an ECHL single-game record, and the Grizzlies' four shorthanded goals also tied a single-game record.

Wednesday's matchup begins at 7:10 p.m.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National

Texas Capitol staffer alleges being drugged by lobbyist

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Allegations that a Texas lobbyist drugged a legislative aide shook the state Capitol on Monday, leading to some lawmakers restricting access to their offices as both law enforcement and a major lobbying firm said they were investigating.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News