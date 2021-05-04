Rush allow 4 shorthanded goals in loss to Utah

During their five-game winning streak, the Rapid City Rush had power-play goals in all fives games and went 9 of 15 during that stretch.

On Tuesday, the Rush's man-advantage unit was as opposite as one could be, giving up four shorthanded goals to the host Utah Grizzlies in a 5-3 loss in the first of four major games against their Western Conference foe.

Rapid City (29-24-4) played their fourth game in five days, and faced a Utah (24-21-11) squad that was without its leading goal-scorer, enforcer and head coach. The Rush remain 0.017 percentage points, ahead of the Grizzlies in the fourth and final playoff position, meaning a regulation loss in Wednesday's meeting would knock them down to fifth.

Peter Quenneville extended his points streak to seven games and put Rapid City on the board when he potted a rebound at 10:55 of the first period. Ty Lewis tied the contest with Utah's first shorthanded goal at 13:34 of the middle frame before Avery Peterson tallied his league-leading 25th goal only 26 seconds later on a power play.

Travis Barron's shorty came at 16:18 of the second to level the game 2-2, but defenseman Charlie Curti scored with 14 seconds left in the period to keep to keep the lead with the Rush at the second intermission.