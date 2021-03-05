Rush allow season-high eight goals in loss to Greenville

Goalies Adam Carlson and Gordon Defiel gave up four goals apiece Friday night as the Rapid City Rush dropped an 8-5 contest to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in the two teams' first-ever meeting.

Carlson got the start in net and was replaced after 28 minutes and 24 seconds. Defiel played the final 31:36.

The eight goals allowed is a season-high for the Rush (12-18-2), whose previous record of six was given up on three earlier occasions. Their five goals on offense is tied for second-most after tallying six in their season opener.

All five scores came from five different players, with Andrew Sturtz finishing with two points off an added assist. Tyler Coulter went scoreless but dished out two assists, while Carlson made 20 saves and Defiel stopped eight shots in their abbreviated time between the pipes.

The Swamp Rabbits (13-9-7) notched their first goal at 2:36 of the first period and added two more in the frame, both on power plays, at 12:23 and 17:43 for a 3-0 advantage.