Rush allow three goals in third, fall 6-3 to Indy

After going down 3-1, the Rapid City Rush managed to climb their way and level Saturday night's contest against the Indy Fuel 3-3 heading into the final frame.

But it was the Fuel, tied for the most points in the ECHL, who found the back of the net in the third period, striking for three goals to beat the Rush 6-3 and end the two-game series with a 1-1 draw.

Avery Peterson tallied two goals in the loss for Rapid City (8-13-0) and Tyler Coulter also scored, while Peter Quenneville notched assists on all three goals. Dave Tendeck made 27 saves in net.

The Rush got on the board first when Peterson scored his first goal with 2:03 to play in the first period. Rapid City's lead lasted all of 12 seconds, however, as Indy (13-3-1) tied it 1-1.

The Fuel kept their momentum going as their pulled ahead 1:04 into the middle frame and added an insurance goal only 20 seconds later for a 3-1 advantage. Aided by a power-play opportunity, Peterson picked up his second goal around three minutes later to make it a one-score game before Coulter evened the game with his own power-play goal with 3:15 left in the second period.