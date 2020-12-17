Rush announce flurry of roster moves ahead of Allen

Durocher, who was waived from the Allen Americans on Monday, was successfully claimed by the Rush off waivers. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound forward began the 2019-20 season with the Kansas City Mavericks, collecting two assists in six games. After his release from the Mavericks, he was signed by the Allen Americans, and registered nine goals, 14 assists, and 23 points along with a plus-15 rating in 44 games. A fourth-year professional, Durocher has spent his entire career in the ECHL, skating with the Americans, Mavericks, Idaho Steelheads and Brampton Beast, with career totals of 37 goals, 50 assists, and 87 points with a plus-31 rating in 144 games. Prior to playing professionally, he played four seasons of Canadian college hockey with USports’ Carleton University, amassing 83 points in 90 games. The Ottawa, Ontario native also played three seasons in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and Soo Greyhounds, finishing his major-junior career with 94 points in 191 games. Durocher was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the 2010 NHL Draft (6th Rd-No. 153).